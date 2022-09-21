Charge against Lynchburg police officer dismissed

A trespassing charge against a Lynchburg police officer has been dismissed, according to court records and the police department.

Kasey Smith was placed on administrative leave July 18 after being charged in connection with a May 19 incident that also led to charges against a police lieutenant.

The charge against Kasey Smith was dismissed Tuesday in general district court, and the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release Wednesday she will return to full duty this week.

Kasey Smith is related to the lieutenant, Brian Smith, who was charged in May with one count of trespassing and one count of assault and battery following a Virginia State Police investigation, LPD has said.

Lynchburg police received a 911 call at 12:31 p.m. May 19 for an assault in the Boonsboro area of the city. Officers who responded determined an off-duty LPD officer was involved, the department has said.

LPD asked state police to conduct a criminal investigation, and LPD is conducting an internal investigation. Brian Smith also was placed on leave with pay until the criminal and internal investigations are resolved.

Court records show Brian Smith is scheduled for a hearing Feb. 7 in Lynchburg General District Court.

Lynchburg police have said one of the people involved in the incident obtained a protective order against Brian Smith and he obtained a protective order plus a warrant for assault and battery against that person and a second person.