Charge certified against Lynchburg woman in Wyndhurst attack

A Lynchburg woman's malicious wounding charge in connection with a November attack in the Wyndhurst neighborhood will go before a grand jury, a judge decided Tuesday.

Jada Nycole Hobbs, 20, faces one count of malicious wounding related to the incident that occurred Nov. 13 in the 700 block of Wyndhurst Drive in Lynchburg.

Melinda Whitehead testified during Tuesday's preliminary hearing she was a friend of Hobbs at the time but Hobbs attacked her that night.

According to court testimony, the incident escalated after a disagreement among a group of friends to a point where Hobbs told Whitehead to come get a bassinet, which belonged to Whitehead, from her house.

Afterward, a verbal altercation ensued, Whitehead turned to walk across the street and Hobbs attacked her from behind, Whitehead testified.

Whitehead said she felt like she "was getting punched in the back" and she didn't even know she was being stabbed until a woman checking on her asked. Hobbs returned inside the house, Whitehead said.

Police responded at 5:40 p.m., the Lynchburg Police Department previously said in a news release.

Whitehead was taken to the hospital where she received a total of 45 stitches for a mix of 25 injuries from the attack, according to a forensic nurse examiner who testified during the preliminary hearing.

Whitehead said she "saw the shine" of the knife, but didn't see the actual blade at any point during the attack, adding she was "in shock" after the incident.

During her testimony, Whitehead pointed to scarring from a wound on her forehead and said she suffers from other lingering effects from the attack.

Later during her testimony, she said that Hobbs' body language looked "upset" before the incident, and that Whitehead wanted another friend to come along to get her bassinet.

Lynchburg Police Department Det. Nils Olsson testified during Tuesday's hearing he recovered a knife with blood on it from Hobbs' home and he saw a trail of blood stains on the opposite side of the road from Hobbs' residence.

Det. R.G. Miller testified he interviewed Hobbs and said Hobbs claimed Whitehead hit her. Miller said he observed "no injuries" on Hobbs. Miller added the knife taken was a "Batman knife," which had two blades, one coming out of each side of the handle.

The detective also said during his testimony Hobbs claimed she was having issues with her prescribed medicines "not working" during the time of the attack. It was not said what medications Hobbs was taking.

Judge Randy Krantz certified the charge to an upcoming term of the grand jury, which does not determine guilt or innocence but rather if probable cause exists to send the matter to trial.