Charges amended in Bedford County murder case, jury trial set

BEDFORD — Two capital murder charges against a man accused of being part of the violent MS-13 street gang and taking part in the 2017 killing a Lynchburg teen were amended Friday to two counts of aggravated murder.

Josue Moises Coreas-Ventura, 25, appeared Friday in Bedford County Circuit Court for a hearing with an interpreter by his side translating the proceedings. He pleaded guilty during the hearing to one count of gang participation and will be sentenced at a later date on that felony charge.

A jury trial is scheduled for Tuesday in Bedford Circuit Court on one of the aggravated murder counts against the defendant, which charges the killing of 17-year-old Raymond Wood occurred in commission of abduction for financial benefit, and a felony abduction charge, according to Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance.

The second count of aggravated murder, alleging the killing of two persons within three years, was separated from the other counts at the request of the defense during Friday’s hearing, Nance said.

Nance declined to provide further details on that charge, but in 2017, the Montgomery County, Maryland Police Department announced Coreas-Ventura was arrested and charged with murder, along with four other people, in connection with the 2016 homicide of 18-year-old Cristian Antonio Villagran-Morales.

The charge is set to proceed to a March 1 docket call, at which time a trial date could be set.

While Coreas-Ventura no longer faces the death penalty as a result of the recent abolition of capital punishment in Virginia, an aggravated murder conviction could lead to a life sentence.

In trials of his co-defendants, evidence has identified Coreas-Ventura as a “homeboy,” or mid-ranking member of MS-13. He and other gang members were living around Lynchburg and buying marijuana from Wood, prosecutors have said, when they felt they were slighted by the teen after a purchase and subsequently got permission from higher-ranking gang members to kill him.

Wood was abducted from the front lawn of his Lynchburg home, according to evidence presented in connection with his death. Wood’s body was found off Roaring Run Road by a passing driver the night of March 27, 2017, prompting in-depth investigations that crossed state and national borders and marked the first time Central Virginia has seen such a high-stakes crime attributable to the gang.

Chris Kowalczuk, one of two attorneys representing Coreas-Ventura, during Friday’s hearing before Judge James Updike referred to autopsy photos as “gruesome” and indicated the defense may raise objections to certain ones being used as evidence at Coreas-Ventura’s trial.

In November, two MS-13 gang members were found guilty in federal court of murder charges, having ordered other members to travel to Lynchburg and kill Wood, according to federal attorneys.

Junior Noe Alvarado-Requeno and Miguel Angel Corea Diaz sat for a four-week jury trial in Maryland, where they had a “home base” for running gang operations, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release. Alvarado-Requeno controlled the Sailors clique within the gang, while Corea Diaz was its East Coast leader.

Both directed a squad of gang members to drive down and meet two other members who’d been living in Lynchburg to kill Wood, according to a news release.

Five other men have been charged or convicted in Bedford County in connection with Wood’s killing.

Victor Arnoldo Rodas was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 55 years in February 2019 and Kevin Josue Soto Bonilla was found guilty of capital murder and received a life sentence in December 2019. Lisandro Antonio Posada-Vasquez has pleaded guilty to capital murder and is scheduled for sentencing March 15.

Juan Martin Hernandez has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced to two and a half years. Cristian Jose Sanchez Gomez, who has testified in trials, is scheduled for a March 8 jury trial in Bedford County Circuit Court on one count each of capital murder, which is expected to be amended; robbery, gang participation and abduction for financial benefit.

