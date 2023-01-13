Charges certified against three in Lynchburg breaking-and-entering

Three women charged in connection with a November home breaking-and-entering in Lynchburg will see their charges go before a grand jury, a Lynchburg judge decided Friday.

Demika Michelle Withers, 28, faces one count of armed breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny, assault and battery or another felony; two counts of misdemeanor assault and battery by mob; one count of assault and battery on law enforcement; and one count of carrying a concealed firearm while intoxicated.

Dalisa Nache Withers, 32, faces one count of armed breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny, assault and battery or another felony; and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery by mob.

Amber Shan'e Handy, 28, also is facing one count of armed breaking and entering armed with intent to commit larceny, assault and battery or another felony; and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery by mob.

The victim and her mother testified during Friday's preliminary hearing in Lynchburg General District Court, saying Handy approached the door of the victim's Fenwick Drive house late in the evening of Nov. 2. Soon all three defendants had gathered on the front porch, the victim testified.

The victim and her mother testified the three women were not welcome at the house and that the victim's boyfriend and child were inside. From there, both victims testified the three women broke through the door and began a fight.

After the altercation, which included Handy "waving" a gun around, the women left the house, according to testimony. When the women were outside, the victim testified, Demika Withers pointed the gun at the victim through a bedroom window and cocked the gun five times, but the gun would not fire. They said she then hit the glass with the gun, causing the window to shatter.

Officer Joyner of the Lynchburg Police Department testified she responded to the Old Mill Apartments that night to detain Demika Withers, describing her as "disorderly" and adding she recovered a handgun from her. The officer also testified she "smelled alcohol" on Demika Withers and noticed other signs of intoxication.

Judge Randy Krantz, citing the concert of the women's actions, certified the armed breaking-and-entering charges — along with the rest of the charges — to an upcoming term of the grand jury, which does not determine guilt or innocence but rather if probable cause exists to send the matter to trial.