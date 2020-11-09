Charges certified for second defendant in Lynchburg Waffle House shooting

The case of a second man charged in connection with a December shooting outside the Wards Road Waffle House will go to a grand jury, a judge decided Monday.

Aaron Rashawd Slaughter, 30, of Lynchburg, was arrested in late April on charges of attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied building, shooting in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm and possessing a firearm as a violent felon in connection with the incident. Records indicate his arrest followed a traffic stop for reckless driving.

Slaughter and Eric Lamont Thompson, who pleaded guilty to similar charges in March and was sentenced to nine years in prison, were in an argument that broke out at a bar and moved to the Waffle House the night of Dec. 8, according to evidence presented by Lynchburg Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kelsey Brown.

At Slaughter’s preliminary hearing Monday, a Waffle House employee said the restaurant shut down following the fight and forced everyone outside, where it continued in the parking lot. The fight escalated to gunshots and at least one bullet struck the restaurant’s outer wall, she said.