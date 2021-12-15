Charges certified from July 4 shooting that killed woman in Bedford

The case of a man charged with involuntary manslaughter of a woman from a July 4 shooting will go before a higher court.

Daniel Joseph Norwood, 34, of Lynchburg, also has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm from the shooting, which killed 36-year-old Jessica Ryan Moore.

Moore and Norwood were on the way back from a fireworks show that night with two small children in the backseat when Norwood, sitting in the passenger seat, shot a gun while pointing it at Moore, Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance has said. She was taken to the hospital that night but died from her injuries.

Law enforcement at the scene smelled alcohol and saw an open container in the vehicle, Nance said, and when Norwood’s blood was tested hours later, it was found to be at an elevated level.

Appearing Wednesday in Bedford County General District Court, Norwood waived his right to a preliminary hearing, where a judge determines if there’s enough evidence in the case for it to proceed to trial.

Norwood’s charges will go before the next meeting of a grand jury in Bedford County Circuit Court, which is set for Jan. 4. In the meantime, Norwood is held without bond at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center.

