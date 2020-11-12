Charges certified in Lynchburg Travelodge attempted robbery case

Attempted robbery and other related charges against a Lynchburg man from an incident at the downtown Travelodge will go before a grand jury, a judge decided Thursday.
Jerry Marcel Hancock, 55, was initially charged with burglary, two counts of robbery, two counts of assault and battery and two counts of using a firearm in a felony from the Aug. 11 incident.
Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison dropped one of each of the charges of robbery, assault and battery and using a firearm in a felony, since one of the two victims involved was not present at Hancock’s preliminary hearing in Lynchburg General District Court. She also adjusted Hancock’s remaining robbery and firearm charges to reflect that it was an attempted robbery.
The victim who testified at Thursday’s hearing, David Taber, said both he and Hancock were staying at the Travelodge in separate rooms. The night of Aug. 10, Taber said, Hancock texted him to tell him he owed Hancock money.
At about 1:37 a.m., according to timestamped security footage Harrison played in court, three men approached Taber’s door.
After hearing a knock, Taber testified that he opened the door but then went to close it again when he saw Hancock with a handgun, flanked by two other men he didn’t know.
He said Hancock kicked the door in and he fell backward into the room. Hancock then started beating him with the butt of the gun, hitting him on the head and arms and asking where the money was.
Taber said Hancock left the room without taking anything. The other two men had already left the room, he said. Harrison said the Lynchburg Police Department is still following leads on the identities of the two other men.
According to police testimony, search warrants revealed clothing in Hancock’s room that matched what was on the surveillance footage and text messages on his phone that corroborated Taber's testimony.
Judge Stephanie Maddox certified Hancock’s remaining four charges. He’s been held without bond at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center since his arrest on Aug. 11.
