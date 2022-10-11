Charges certified to grand jury in Campbell County shooting case

RUSTBURG — Four charges of attempted malicious wounding against a Campbell County man in connection with a June shooting incident in downtown Altavista will advance to a grand jury, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Shaquan Obrian Dews, 19, of Altavista, appeared in Campbell General District Court for a preliminary hearing on those charges and one count each of use of a firearm in commission of attempted malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and brandishing a firearm.

After reviewing evidence, Judge Stephanie Maddox found probable cause was sufficient to certify the seven charges to an upcoming term of the grand jury. The grand jury does not decide guilt or innocence; it determines if evidence is sufficient for the case to proceed to trial.

Dews and a juvenile were charged after the June 10 incident in the 1000 block of Main Street, according to a post from Altavista Police Chief Tommy Merricks on the Our Town Altavista Facebook page. The shooting wasn't random and the parties involved knew each other, Merricks wrote.

No was injured in the shooting.

Dews initially was charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder but on Tuesday, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Harrison amended those to attempted aggravated malicious wounding.

Harrison questioned a male individual who was in a group of four who testified they were shot at next to their vehicle by a store in downtown Altavista. The witness said "a couple of words" were exchanged with Dews and the other person. Merricks in the June Facebook post wrote the juvenile, who is not identified because of his age, faced similar charges as Dews.

The witness testified Dews and the other person were "talking trash" and a fight was expected to break out when the shooting started and he and the others in his group took cover. He testified his brother's vehicle was shot multiple times.

Altavista Police Investigator Donnie Osborne testified he photographed bullet holes in the vehicle and viewed surveillance video of the incident, describing Dews coming toward the group of four on the street. One of the four shot back, according to Osborne's testimony.

Merricks testified he interviewed Dews about his involvement in the incident. Dews said he had a pistol but did not tell Merricks what kind it was and the firearm was not recovered, the chief testified.

Dews' version of events is the other side started the incident, Merricks said.

"My recollection was he said he returned fire," Merricks said.

Dews did not testify during the preliminary hearing.