Charges dismissed in Amherst County homicide case

Scott De Bruin, Sales' attorney, has said in court prosecutors only have circumstantial evidence to tie his client to the scene and Sales had no prior criminal record.

At Wednesday's hearing, De Bruin said he could argue given the ransomware attack that the body camera footage has been tampered with and could be ruled inadmissible at trial.

"We'll leave that for another day if that day comes," De Bruin said.

He said prosecutors showed a "higher level of professionalism" in deciding not to go to trial and having Sales remain locked up during the holiday season.

"I appreciate it personally," De Bruin said.

Garrett said in dismissing the charges it is clear prosecutors exhausted every possible means to attempt to try the case under challenging circumstances. "If this is all you're being held on, you will be released [from custody]," Garrett told Sales.

"Thank you to the commonwealth for your professionalism in this matter," Sales said in court.

Sales faced a maximum of two life sentences and a mandatory eight years on the two firearm charges, Carver has said.