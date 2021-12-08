Charges dismissed in Amherst County homicide case

AMHERST — A judge dismissed charges Wednesday against an Amherst man accused of first-degree murder in a June 2019 shooting that killed a 92-year-old woman and injured her daughter.
Justin Jay Sales, 20, was arrested July 10, 2019, and charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in a felony. The charges stemmed from June 25, 2019, when Doris Puleio was found dead and Trudy Ann Goetz suffered major injury at a house on Bobwhite Road in Amherst.
Puleio had been shot in the torso and left arm, while Goetz suffered two piercing gunshot wounds to the torso and one that grazed her chest, prosecutors have said.
At a hearing Wednesday in Amherst Circuit Court, Commonwealth's Attorney Lyle Carver said a lead investigator in the case has been dealing with effects of COVID-19 for a few months and is not available as a key witness for the prosecution. Another witness was not able to overcome a chain of custody issue, Carver said.
Prosecutors hoped body camera footage would aid in the prosecution but the Amherst County Sheriff's Office recently suffered a cyberattack and the footage was encrypted by ransomware, Carver told Judge Michael Garrett during the hearing.
The technology for resolving the body camera issue is not available, Carver said. "We just aren't able to do it at this time," he said.
With a Jan. 31 jury trial scheduled, Carver said prosecutors tried a "Hail Mary" attempt to move forward but couldn't.
"We have reached an impasse evidentiarily," Carver said. "We're stuck."
Carver said it is unfair to Sales, who has been in jail awaiting trial for about two and a half years, to postpone the case again when the prosecution doesn't know long it would be before it could be tried before a jury.
"The commonwealth's position is we don't have a choice at this point," Carver said of dropping the charges.
Goetz, who is in her 70s, wasn't in the courtroom Wednesday. Carver said he spoke with Goetz before the hearing and she made a statement: "It's in God's hands."
"She is very generous and understanding," Carver said of Goetz in court.
Shell casings at the scene of the shooting led investigators back to a handgun that Sales’ girlfriend had bought for his friend, Takota Jordan Cash, in March 2019, according to evidence previously presented in Amherst General District Court.
Cash testified at a 2019 preliminary hearing to loaning Sales the gun a week prior to the shooting for what Cash assumed would be a robbery, and getting the gun back on July 1, 2019 with four rounds left out of 15 Sales had loaded it with. Cash said Sales told him he’d fired the gun in his yard.
Scott De Bruin, Sales' attorney, has said in court prosecutors only have circumstantial evidence to tie his client to the scene and Sales had no prior criminal record.
At Wednesday's hearing, De Bruin said he could argue given the ransomware attack that the body camera footage has been tampered with and could be ruled inadmissible at trial.
"We'll leave that for another day if that day comes," De Bruin said.
He said prosecutors showed a "higher level of professionalism" in deciding not to go to trial and having Sales remain locked up during the holiday season.
"I appreciate it personally," De Bruin said.
Garrett said in dismissing the charges it is clear prosecutors exhausted every possible means to attempt to try the case under challenging circumstances. "If this is all you're being held on, you will be released [from custody]," Garrett told Sales.
"Thank you to the commonwealth for your professionalism in this matter," Sales said in court.
Sales faced a maximum of two life sentences and a mandatory eight years on the two firearm charges, Carver has said.
Amber Drumheller, deputy commonwealth's attorney, said at a previous bond hearing that while Sales hasn’t made any statement about the shooting, he’s made calls from jail and sent letters that have been turned over to law enforcement. In them, he tries to convince others to corroborate his story, sometimes offering money; has blamed another person for the shooting; and has claimed he was at another person’s house when the shooting happened, Drumheller has said in court.
Both the person Sales blamed for the crime and the person who would’ve provided his alibi have been interviewed and haven’t backed up Sales’ statements, Drumheller has said during previous proceedings.
Cash, a witness for the commonwealth, earlier this year was arrested and charged with shooting at two Amherst County sheriff's deputies, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office has said. He is awaiting trial on two counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.
Carver said after the hearing charges can be brought back against Sales as with any case the commonwealth decides to "nolle prosequi", a legal term for dropping charges. The homicide remains an active investigation, he said.