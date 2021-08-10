Charges in case of Brookneal shooting that injured 2 certified

RUSTBURG — Malicious wounding and firearm charges against a Brookneal woman accused of shooting two people in June will go before a grand jury, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Sherry Marie Wright, 41, faces four charges from the June 13 shooting: for each victim in the case, she's charged with one count of malicious wounding and one count of using a firearm in a felony.

Law enforcement responded to a home on Caroline Road in Brookneal after a 3 a.m. call about a potential shooting, where they found Timothy Wright and Cynthia Martin face down on the floor in separate rooms, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to testimony from Wright’s preliminary hearing in Campbell County General District Court on Tuesday. The two were taken to the hospital and survived their injuries.

Campbell County Sheriff’s Investigator J. Allen Williams testified that in an interview, Sherry Wright admitted to shooting them. She and her husband had gone out that night and he left the house again once they’d come back, Williams testified. Wright told him that her husband had threatened her family on another occasion and she was afraid of him, also mentioning a gang affiliation.