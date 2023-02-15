A second-degree murder charge against a Lynchburg man accused in connection with a November 2022 shooting death at the Iron & Ale restaurant will go before a grand jury, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Derek Allen Lewis, 31, appeared Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in Lynchburg General District Court. He also faces one count each of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon in the killing of Tyler Shane Johnson, 28.

At 9:11 p.m. Nov. 11, the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the restaurant at 106 Cornerstone St., for reports of a shot being fired. Citizens followed by first responders on the scene attempted life-saving measures on Johnson but were unsuccessful.

Two witnesses testified during Wednesday's preliminary hearing, with one witness saying he saw a man at the bar who caught his attention for being "obnoxious."

Tomas Williams, a patron at Iron & Ale that night, testified in court he saw Lewis at the second-floor bar; and at one point, he saw Lewis erasing the writing on the restaurant's specials board.

According to Williams, Johnson approached Lewis, asking him to "leave that alone," adding it was a "family restaurant."

Williams said the two went their separate ways until another interaction, where Lewis asked Johnson if he wanted to "take this outside," to which Johnson agreed and said, "Let's go outside."

Williams said he saw Lewis pull up his shirt at the top of the stairs on the second floor of the restaurant, where he said he saw the handle of a gun.

Williams said he "heard a loud gunshot" from "point-blank range," and Johnson dropped immediately in the second floor of the restaurant.

Williams said immediately after the shot he saw Lewis reach down to gather some things he had dropped and Lewis proceeded down the stairs to leave the restaurant, where another man followed after him.

Williams added he later saw a single shell casing at the top of the staircase.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Dianna Baker played footage Wednesday from three surveillance cameras from the incident for Judge Stephanie Maddox.

Detective David Dubie testified the Lynchburg Police Department matched surveillance footage of Lewis to a photo of him from their internal database.

Lewis was arrested the following day at the Jacksonville International Airport in Florida at about 2 p.m., according to a November LPD news release.

Maddox certified the four charges to an upcoming term of the grand jury, which does not determine guilt or innocence but rather if probable cause exists to send the matter to trial.

Lewis will remain in custody while awaiting further court proceedings.