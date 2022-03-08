Charges in Lynchburg homicide certified to grand jury

A second-degree murder charge against a Lynchburg man accused in connection with an August 2021 shooting death on Park Avenue will go to a grand jury, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Alfonzo Lyn Spinner, 37, appeared in Lynchburg General District Court for a preliminary hearing. He also faces one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony in the killing of Gary Douglas Braxton, 65.

Lynchburg police responded at 3:40 a.m. Aug. 1 to the 1800 block of Park Avenue for a report of shots fired. There, they found Braxton with a gunshot wound. He later succumbed to his injuries at Lynchburg General Hospital, according to police.

A Lynchburg Police Department officer testified Tuesday to executing a search warrant in the apartment at 1805 Park Avenue and locating a .40-caliber Glock handgun.

An LPD detective testified to processing the crime scene and attending Braxton's autopsy at the state medical examiner's office in Roanoke. Five shell casings, matching the same caliber of firearm found in the apartment, were located at the scene, according to the detective's testimony.

Clothes at the scene also were seized as evidence, and a gunshot residue test was conducted during the investigation, officers testified Tuesday.

Detective David Dubie testified to interviewing Spinner and a few other individuals who were in the apartment when the incident occurred.

Spinner appeared "to be under the influence of something" and the apartment belonged to the defendant's mother, Dubie testified.

Braxton was in a relationship with Spinner's mother, according to Dubie's testimony. The detective also testified he monitored phone calls the defendant made while in custody at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Judge Randy Krantz certified the two felony charges to an upcoming term of the grand jury, which does not determine guilt or innocence but rather if probable cause exists to send the matter to trial.

Spinner remains in custody while awaiting further proceedings.

