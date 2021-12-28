Charges pending in Nelson County crash that killed 8-year-old

Virginia State Police on Tuesday released more details on a Christmas Eve crash in Nelson County that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl.

A 2012 Honda Odyssey was traveling north on U.S. 29 when it struck a deer and stopped abruptly at about 6 p.m. near Rockfish River Road, VSP stated in a news release. A tractor-trailer behind the minivan that was carrying 42,000 pounds of paper was unable to stop and hit the vehicle.

Five people in the minivan were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries and one, an 8-year-old girl who was wearing a seatbelt, died of her injuries the following day, police said.

The minivan driver, Michael E. Mack, 44, of Taylorsville, North Carolina, and a passenger, Shelly K. Mack, 44, also of Taylorsville, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to a Tuesday update from VSP. Both were wearing seatbelts.

A 4-year-old boy in a child safety seat who sustained serious injuries and a 6-year-old boy in a booster seat who sustained mild injuries also were taken to the hospital.

The tractor-trailer's driver, Hugh D. Powell, 62, of New Britain, Connecticut, who was wearing a seatbelt, was treated for minor injuries from the crash, VSP said.

Charges from the crash are pending, police said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.