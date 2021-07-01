Chief: Lynchburg investigators 'continue to struggle' with crime witnesses, victims

Amid a continuing struggle to gather significant leads on violent crimes, the Lynchburg Police Department has credited federal and regional law enforcement partners with stepping in to track down and arrest people with outstanding warrants.
LPD held a news conference Thursday announcing charges placed on 20 people from in and around Lynchburg, largely for drug and domestic violence offenses.
Chief Ryan Zuidema said all of those named had warrants out for their arrest, whether from new or old charges, and 18 had been arrested this week as part of what the department termed “Operation Summertime Blues.”
Officers with federal partner agencies — including the FBI and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — have made a vast majority of those arrests, he said.
When asked whether any of the people named might have information on, or connections to, two unsolved homicides from this year or a recent rash of suspicious fires, Zuidema said he couldn’t speak specifically to active investigations.
He added the department knows there are witnesses to those incidents, most recently the homicide of Novaa Boykin in the daylight hours of June 15 off Fort Avenue. No one has been charged in that homicide.
Various community groups and leaders have held discussions, prayer groups, neighborhood walks and other events over the past few weeks and months focusing on violence in the community — part of a nationwide trend, Zuidema pointed out Thursday — and encouraged cooperation with police.
“We continue to struggle sometimes with witnesses and even victims to cooperate with some of the crimes we investigate,” Zuidema said. “That has got to change if we’re going to make a difference here in Lynchburg.”
Staffing also is critical to that effort, he said. LPD has 16 unfilled officer positions and eight newly sworn recruits who don’t operate independently yet. The department also announced Thursday a $5,000 hiring bonus for new officers.
This week’s fugitive roundup is the start of an initiative to fight violent crime that LPD will be enacting over the summer with several actions, Zuidema said, though he didn’t specify what those actions would be.
In previous years, LPD has stepped up patrols in what it’s identified as “hot spots” of crime during the summer months. Citizen and courtroom criticism of those efforts has raised concern that they unfairly target Black communities.
At least 65% of the arrests announced Thursday were of Black people, according to court records. Arrest data on LPD’s website indicates that for both May and April 2021, about 58% of arrests were of Black people and 41% were of white people, whereas census estimates depict Lynchburg’s population as about 66% white and 28% Black.
When asked Thursday about racial equity of arrests and targeted neighborhoods, Zuidema said the operation’s arrests weren’t based on anything other than criminal offenses, and officers were tracking down the suspects in all areas of Lynchburg, as well as the surrounding counties.
He said the department and its community policing group are aware of the disparate arrest statistics and will “continue to evaluate to make sure we’re doing everything we can to provide law enforcement services equally and equitably to everybody in our community.”