Chief: Lynchburg investigators 'continue to struggle' with crime witnesses, victims

“We continue to struggle sometimes with witnesses and even victims to cooperate with some of the crimes we investigate,” Zuidema said. “That has got to change if we’re going to make a difference here in Lynchburg.”

Staffing also is critical to that effort, he said. LPD has 16 unfilled officer positions and eight newly sworn recruits who don’t operate independently yet. The department also announced Thursday a $5,000 hiring bonus for new officers.

This week’s fugitive roundup is the start of an initiative to fight violent crime that LPD will be enacting over the summer with several actions, Zuidema said, though he didn’t specify what those actions would be.

In previous years, LPD has stepped up patrols in what it’s identified as “hot spots” of crime during the summer months. Citizen and courtroom criticism of those efforts has raised concern that they unfairly target Black communities.

At least 65% of the arrests announced Thursday were of Black people, according to court records. Arrest data on LPD’s website indicates that for both May and April 2021, about 58% of arrests were of Black people and 41% were of white people, whereas census estimates depict Lynchburg’s population as about 66% white and 28% Black.