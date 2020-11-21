Commonwealth Attorney's Office to extend domestic violence services, sees increase in domestic incidents during pandemic

Mary Booker, director of the victim/witness program within the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, was especially excited for the part-time protective order advocate hired through the grant in partnership with the YWCA Domestic Violence Prevention Center and Sexual Assault Response Program.

She said the advocate will walk those seeking assistance through the entire process — from filling out paperwork, to waiting to see the judge, to the aftermath of the hearing. She said it makes the process easier and more understandable, particularly when it can take several hours to obtain a protective order.

When COVID-19 first hit, Booker said she saw an increase in protective orders being filed. There are many venues victims can take, and several different ways they can approach the program, but she noted a marked increase in recent months.

Like Harrison, Booker said it is too early to claim a trend or conclusively give a reason for these increases in domestic incidents and requests for protective orders, but she said it's possible that while stuck at home, even more signs of abuse would be evident.