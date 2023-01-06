Concord man convicted of arson, concealing a dead body in Appomattox homicide case

A Concord man who is among a group of defendants charged in connection with a Lynchburg-area man’s October 2020 death in Appomattox County pleaded no contest Thursday to one count each of arson and concealing a dead body.

Montel Shaquille Croner appeared Thursday in Appomattox Circuit Court to enter the two pleas and was found guilty, according to online court records. Three other charges against Croner — accessory after the fact to homicide, arson and concealing a dead body — were dropped, court records show.

Croner was sentenced to 10 years on the combined charges with all jail time suspended and was given several years' supervised probation, online court records show. He was scheduled for a Jan. 11 trial in Appomattox Circuit Court on the charges in connection with the Oct. 20, 2020 death of Carlos Levell Rose, 45.

Rose’s remains were found by law enforcement inside a burned 2002 GMC Yukon off State Park Road near Holliday Lake State Park.

Keyanta Ke’Shaun Robinson, 22, of Lynchburg; Mik’Tavis Elonta Naeshu Green, 22, of Prospect; Artenna Kainna Horsley-Robey, 31, of Lynchburg; and Enrico Andre Moss, 31, of Appomattox, each are charged with first-degree murder, two counts of abduction: extort for money, two counts of arson, two counts of concealing a dead body and one count of destruction of property.

Robinson and Green also each face an additional count of use of a firearm in connection with a felony. Appomattox Commonwealth’s Attorney Les Fleet said at an April 2022 pre-trial hearing Robinson and Green were the two shooters and fired when Rose went for his gun, and Robinson stated, “I had to shoot him also.”

According to evidence presented at a previous preliminary hearing in Appomattox General District Court, projectile fragments also were found in the vehicle and medical examiners determined Rose died of two different caliber gunshot wounds to the base of his skull and his chest.

Horsley-Robey, testifying at a June 2021 preliminary hearing as a prosecutor’s witness, said she met Rose the previous night to talk, smoke and have sexual contact. Throughout the encounter, she was messaging Moss, with whom she had a child and was in a relationship with, about her and Rose’s whereabouts in a wooded area of Madison Heights.

Moss, Green and Robinson all showed up where Rose’s SUV was parked and called Rose outside to speak with him, Horsley-Robey previously testified, though she couldn’t hear what they were saying. The group then drove off, with Horsley-Robey driving herself and Moss in Moss’s car while Robinson drove Green and Rose in Rose’s SUV, according to her testimony.

Horsley-Robey pulled over behind Robinson at one point, where he and Green had fled from the SUV. Green and Robinson both said they shot Rose after he went for a gun, Horsley-Robey testified, and the group continued on before stopping a second time to rendezvous with Moss’s brother, who loaded them up with two tanks she said smelled like gasoline.

The group then traveled to Holliday Lake State Park, where, Horsley-Robey said, the men pulled out the tanks and she pulled her head down before hearing a loud explosion. All of the defendants except Moss stayed in a hotel room that night, then traveled around out of state before all eventually were arrested.

Fleet said at the pre-trial hearing in April that Robinson and Green were alone with Rose in the victim’s car; Fleet argued for the two to have a joint trial, which was granted at the time over their attorney’s objections. Robinson and Green are scheduled to face a jury on March 8 and Moss is set to go before a jury on Jan. 11, online court records show.

A trial date is not yet set for Horsley-Robey, according to court records.