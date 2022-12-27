 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Concord man fatally shot on Christmas Eve in Appomattox

A Christmas Eve shooting in Appomattox County left a Concord man dead and another man facing a manslaughter charge.  

At about 10:45 a.m., Appomattox County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a person shot at a residence on Moore Drive in the Concord area.

Upon arrival, deputies and rescue personnel found Jimmy Adams Edwards Jr., 47, suffering from a gunshot wound.

"Despite the best efforts of the first responders Edwards succumbed to his wounds at the scene," a news release from the Appomattox sheriff's office said. 

Deputies arrested Dylan J. Mansell, 22, and charged him with voluntary manslaughter and unlawful discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

Both Edwards and Moore lived at the residence, the release said. 

People are also reading…

In the release, the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office expressed appreciation for the Virginia State Police, the Concord Volunteer Rescue Squad, Concord Volunteer Fire Department and the Appomattox Volunteer Rescue Squad for their assistance.

Mansell

Dylan Mansell 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentines get Lionel Messi tattoos after World Cup win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert