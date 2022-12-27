Concord man fatally shot on Christmas Eve in Appomattox

A Christmas Eve shooting in Appomattox County left a Concord man dead and another man facing a manslaughter charge.

At about 10:45 a.m., Appomattox County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a person shot at a residence on Moore Drive in the Concord area.

Upon arrival, deputies and rescue personnel found Jimmy Adams Edwards Jr., 47, suffering from a gunshot wound.

"Despite the best efforts of the first responders Edwards succumbed to his wounds at the scene," a news release from the Appomattox sheriff's office said.

Deputies arrested Dylan J. Mansell, 22, and charged him with voluntary manslaughter and unlawful discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

Both Edwards and Moore lived at the residence, the release said.

In the release, the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office expressed appreciation for the Virginia State Police, the Concord Volunteer Rescue Squad, Concord Volunteer Fire Department and the Appomattox Volunteer Rescue Squad for their assistance.