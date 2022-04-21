Concord woman gets one year in Appomattox hit-and-run

A Concord woman was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison for her role in a November hit-and-run in Appomattox that left another woman with multiple injuries.

Casey Jean Best, 30, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Appomattox Circuit Court in connection with three charges stemming from a hit-and-run in the parking lot of an Appomattox dialysis center.

Best pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and battery, unlawful wounding and a felony hit-and-run charge.

Best's original charge of malicious wounding was amended Thursday to unlawful wounding.

According to Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Kia Scott, law enforcement officers were dispatched to the area near the 7800 block of Richmond Highway in Appomattox on Nov. 29.

Scott said if the case had gone to trial, evidence would show the victim — Amanda Burnette, Best's fiancée — was forced out of the car in the parking lot, then run over by Best, who left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

According to Scott, Burnette was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with "multiple abrasions" and other injuries.

As a part of the plea agreement, Best will only serve one year of the full sentence of 15 years in prison plus 12 months in jail, with the remainder of the sentence suspended as long as she remains on good behavior once she is released and has two years of active supervised probation.

