Court record to remain open in Lynchburg police officer's grievance case

The court record in the case of a Lynchburg Police Department officer who’s filed a grievance against the city alleging his removal from the K-9 unit was due to undocumented “public pressure” will remain open, a judge ruled Friday.

Attorneys for Nathan Godsie argued the documents filed in his case should be sealed because they detail a “private personnel dispute” and are protected by attorney-client privilege.

Godsie received formal notice of his transfer out of the K-9 unit from LPD Chief Ryan Zuidema in September, the court records show. That letter doesn’t explain why he was transferred, and later correspondence from Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka suggested such special assignments should be shuffled around periodically for a “diversity of experiences” among officers.

But discussions with his supervisors suggested to Godsie that his transfer was punitive, drawn from “unsubstantiated allegations” and nebulous, undocumented citizen complaints, court records state.

Zuidema and Wodicka contended that Godsie couldn’t file a grievance over his transfer, but Godsie and his attorneys insisted he could, claiming the transfer was made for “improper punitive reasons.” His appeal to Lynchburg Circuit Court followed.