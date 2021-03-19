Court record to remain open in Lynchburg police officer's grievance case

The court record in the case of a Lynchburg Police Department officer who’s filed a grievance against the city alleging his removal from the K-9 unit was due to undocumented “public pressure” will remain open, a judge ruled Friday.
Attorneys for Nathan Godsie argued the documents filed in his case should be sealed because they detail a “private personnel dispute” and are protected by attorney-client privilege.
Godsie received formal notice of his transfer out of the K-9 unit from LPD Chief Ryan Zuidema in September, the court records show. That letter doesn’t explain why he was transferred, and later correspondence from Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka suggested such special assignments should be shuffled around periodically for a “diversity of experiences” among officers.
But discussions with his supervisors suggested to Godsie that his transfer was punitive, drawn from “unsubstantiated allegations” and nebulous, undocumented citizen complaints, court records state.
Zuidema and Wodicka contended that Godsie couldn’t file a grievance over his transfer, but Godsie and his attorneys insisted he could, claiming the transfer was made for “improper punitive reasons.” His appeal to Lynchburg Circuit Court followed.
Michael Sloan, representing Godsie in court on Friday, said he doesn’t see that the case has any value to the public or involves the public during his arguments for why the entire file should be sealed. He acknowledged there isn’t much case law for these kinds of grievance procedures but brought up one 2015 case in Fairfax County where certain documents were sealed since they contained legal work product.
Deputy City Attorney Matthew Freedman said the city didn’t vehemently oppose or object to sealing the case. He said circuit court proceedings warrant a level of openness, but added that the case law Sloan cited doesn’t address the sensitivity of the issue at hand.
Judge Fred Watson said he understood concerns about personnel records — which are exempt from public record requests under the Freedom of Information Act — being viewable to the public. He added that the case Sloan mentioned only sealed certain documents, not the entire case record, and found that the documents in Godsie’s file thus far didn’t constitute such private attorney-client material.
Watson denied the motion to seal the case record, saying Godsie’s legal arguments didn’t overcome the strong presumption for public access to court records.
The only documented issue involving Godsie, case records state, is a lawsuit naming him in federal court over his conduct as a K-9 officer during a July 2018 traffic stop and arrest.
Larry Booker filed the lawsuit last year, claiming Godsie used excessive force by ordering his police dog to bite Booker while he was being detained, among several other claims against Godsie, two other officers and the city. Booker’s attorneys filed an amended complaint in that case earlier this month, and the defendants filed responses and a motion to dismiss the case earlier this week.
As part of that lawsuit, Booker, who is Black, has accused the city of failing to independently investigate claims of police misconduct and assault by Black citizens of Lynchburg.
Legal arguments are still being filed in Godsie’s case, and Watson said Friday he was in the process of reviewing them.