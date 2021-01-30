COVID-19 outbreaks in Lynchburg-area jails grow, disease kills one inmate

Salmon said he doesn’t know of any other inmates who have recently been sent to the hospital because of COVID-19 — one older inmate at the Bedford County Adult Detention Center died at the hospital this past summer after receiving medical furlough.

Prior to this outbreak, the authority saw one significant outbreak at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center in August, when around five inmates and 20 staff members tested positive.

Each facility is handling infected and quarantined inmates differently, Salmon said — the Lynchburg jail has two units made up of people who are infected and five units that are quarantined due to potential exposures, and other jails are separating out those who’ve tested positive and those who’ve had known exposure to a confirmed infection.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Inmates are being notified if they test positive or if they’ve been placed in a quarantined unit, he said.

“We’re locked down about as tight as we can be,” he said. “These men and women are confined as it is … us restricting them even more, it causes more strain and anxiety.”