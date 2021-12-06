Defendant charged in Lynchburg shooting denied bond

A Lynchburg man arrested after a shooting last week was denied bond Monday.
De’yon Tjuan Williams, 23, faces charges of robbery, malicious wounding, using a firearm in a felony, eluding police and racing on a public road from the Nov. 29 incident, which law enforcement says left a man with significant injuries. Williams appeared Monday in Lynchburg General District Court hoping to be granted bond.
Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded at about 12:20 a.m. Nov. 29 to a residence in the 2000 block of Langhorne Road, finding a man in his home who’d been shot, according to a prior news release and a brief statement of evidence read at the bond hearing.
The victim cooperated with police and told them Williams shot him, according to prosecutor Jessica Vormwald. She described severe injuries to the victim’s leg and foot, adding he’s scheduled for surgery soon.
Brittany Roark, the attorney representing Williams, pointed out her client has been out of jail on bond for other charges and has showed up for court every time he’s been ordered to. She said he’d still have a job if he were released and was willing to pay for a $5,000 bond and abide by conditions if granted one.
General District Judge Randy Krantz denied the request, mentioning the significant amount of time Williams would face if convicted.