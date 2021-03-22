Defendant in Appomattox murder case arrested in Florida

A Madison Heights man charged with first-degree murder of a man last fall in Appomattox was extradited from Florida last week.

Keyanta Ke’shaun Robinson, 20, is one of four people accused in the killing of 45-year-old Carlos L. Rose on Oct. 20. Appomattox County Sheriff Donald Simpson announced warrants for Robinson’s arrest on Nov. 3 and said his whereabouts were unknown.

Rose had been reported missing from Boonsboro when his remains were found on Oct. 21 in a 2002 GMC Yukon that’d been set ablaze at the corner of Forbes and State Park roads, near Holliday Lake State Park in Appomattox County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, Simpson said Robinson was arrested by U.S. Marshals deputies in Pinellas County, Florida, near Tampa, on Feb. 24 and extradited to Virginia on March 17.

Robinson is being held in the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Appomattox County on his murder charge later this week.

He’s also facing attempted malicious wounding charges and a list of firearm offenses from an unrelated March 2020 incident in Amherst County.