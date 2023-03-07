Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, faces three charges after state police said he was the driver in a hit-and-run incident that injured a woman in Campbell County.

Fariss, 54, turned himself in on Friday and was charged with one count each of malicious wounding, hit and run, and reckless driving, according to Virginia State Police. The malicious wounding and hit-and-run charges are felonies.

In an email Tuesday to The News & Advance, Fariss said, "While I may have made some mistakes in my life, these charges are false. I look forward to clearing them in a court of law."

Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert said in a statement he is aware of the charges against Fariss.

“I am certain that Virginia's legal system will ascertain all the facts and adjudicate the matter in a timely and just fashion," Gilbert said.

Fariss, a Republican, was first elected in 2011 to represent the Virginia House of Delegates' 59th District, which covers Appomattox and Buckingham counties, plus parts of Albemarle, Campbell and Nelson counties.

The malicious wounding charge, a Class 3 felony in Virginia, is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $100,000 fine, according to court records.

Fariss is scheduled for arraignment at 11 a.m. March 17 in Campbell General District Court.

According to state police, on Thursday afternoon a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on U.S. 501 when it crossed the center line and hit a pedestrian. The Tahoe left the scene, and the adult female pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

An investigation led state police to identify Fariss as the Tahoe's driver.

According to court documents, Fariss was released on a $7,500 secured bond.

According to a written complaint attached to court documents filed Friday, a woman wrote she was riding in the car with Fariss on Thursday, heading to Halifax from Evington.

The woman said Fariss was "tailgating someone" and she "told him to cut it out," leading Fariss to pass the car at an "excessive speed," causing a tire to "blow out."

The written complaint said Fariss then pulled into a church parking lot, where he called his son in search of a jack for the vehicle.

After an argument over the jack with his son, Fariss called him a "liar" and made "several more calls to his son," according to the woman's complaint.

After the woman told Fariss' son not to come, Fariss became "angry" with her, to the point where the woman told him, "I don't have to listen to this, I am not doing this with you," according to the complaint.

The woman wrote she grabbed her belongings to "walk up 501 to my cousin's home in Winfall," which she said was maybe about half a mile away.

It was then, she said, Fariss began yelling at her, and as she continued to walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic, Fariss was in the right lane yelling at her to "get in the truck."

The woman wrote she said a "firm no" and kept walking.

At this point, according to the complaint, Fariss turned the vehicle "to the left at a 90-degree turn and hit me [with] the Tahoe" from her left, spinning her to the ground.

"This could have easily killed, paralyzed, maimed me," the woman wrote.

According to the complaint, Fariss told the woman, "You should have gotten in the 'g-- d----- car,'" as she was "scampering away on the ground fearing at this point he may shoot me."

The complaint goes on to say a man "saw all of this" from across the street and came out yelling. Once Fariss saw this man, the complaint said, "he got in his car and fled the scene."

Fariss is married with three children. He has operated a country store, managed real estate and farms and raised cattle, among other businesses, according to his website. He currently co-owns and is vice president of the Lynchburg Livestock Market.

In 2016, Fariss pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge in Campbell County in connection with a July 2015 incident that damaged fencing, a highway sign and a mailbox.

According to facts agreed to in court in 2016, Fariss was driving a Dodge Ram pickup on Red House Red on July 29 when the vehicle struck a tree, went in and out of a ditch and “went airborne.” The truck stopped but left the scene before police arrived. No one was injured in the crash.

Fariss' attorney said he had reached down to retrieve a soda that had fallen into the floorboard when the crash occurred.