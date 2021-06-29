Details revealed in murder case that left remains of Lynchburg man in burned car

APPOMATTOX — Murder charges against three people linked to the October death of a Lynchburg man will advance to a higher court, a judge decided Tuesday.
Mik’Tavis Elonta Naeshu Green, 20, of Prospect; Artenna Kainna Horsley-Robey, 29, of Lynchburg; and Keyanta Ke’shaun Robinson, 20, of Lynchburg, are charged in the death of Carlos Levell Rose on Oct. 20.
A fourth co-defendant, Enrico A. Moss, of Appomattox, also is charged with murder and is being held in federal custody in North Carolina on firearms charges. Prosecutors are unsure when his custody would be transferred to Virginia.
Law enforcement found Rose’s remains inside a burned 2002 GMC Yukon off State Park Road near Holliday Lake State Park.
According to evidence presented at Tuesday’s preliminary hearing in Appomattox County General District Court, projectile fragments also were found in the vehicle and medical examiners determined Rose died of two different caliber gunshot wounds to the base of his skull and his chest.
Horsley-Robey waived her right to a preliminary hearing and testified as a prosecutor’s witness in the cases of her co-defendants.
She said she had known Rose her whole life and met up with him the evening of Oct. 20, when the two talked, smoked and had sexual contact.
That evening, Horsley-Robey updated Moss via text message about riding with Rose to a wooded area of Madison Heights and what they were doing, she said.
“In a matter of minutes, they were there,” she testified, referring to Moss and the other two co-defendants riding in his car.
When asked why she was messaging Moss about the sexual contact by a defense attorney, she said Moss — the father of her daughter, with whom she had a relationship — had asked her to update him on where she was and what she was doing.
Horsley-Robey said she heard Rose and the other men talking behind Rose’s SUV but couldn’t hear what they were saying. After leaving Rose’s SUV, she said Moss gave her his keys and told her to get in his car. He joined her in the car soon after and she drove it off, following Robinson now driving Rose's SUV. She said she didn’t hear any shots fired there.
The two vehicles stopped several times that night, she recalled. The first time, she pulled over behind the SUV to see Green and Robinson running from it to nearby railroad tracks.
When Moss asked the two what happened, Green said, “’He reached for the gun and I shot him twice,’” according to Horsley-Robey’s recollection. Robinson added he shot Rose too, and Moss told them they did what they had to do, she said.
At another stop later in the night, Horsley-Robey said, Moss directed her to call his brother, who met up with them and put two containers that smelled like gas in Moss’s vehicle.
Eventually the group ended up at Holliday Lake State Park, where Horsley-Robey said the men grabbed items out of the trunk while she moved to the back passenger seat and put her head down because she was scared. There, she said, she heard a loud explosion.
Horsley-Robey said she stayed in a hotel room with Moss and Green that night and later met up with them in North Carolina before traveling to Maryland, where Moss was arrested. She and Green then traveled up to Pennsylvania and met up with people she didn’t know before returning to Virginia, where she was later arrested.
Green was arrested in late November in North Carolina, according to law enforcement, and Robinson was arrested in March near Tampa, Florida.
In law enforcement interviews after his arrest, Robinson denied any wrongdoing and insisted he had an alibi in that he was at a pumpkin patch with family, according to Appomattox County Sheriff’s Maj. Robert Richardson. Later, Richardson confronted Robinson in another interview stating his alibi had fallen through, after which point Robinson asked for an attorney before speaking further.
After turning off recording equipment, Richardson said he added that Moss should’ve kept his personal problems to himself.
“’Should've killed her too,’” was the reply from Robinson, according to Richardson’s testimony.
General District Court Judge Darrel Puckett certified felony murder charges against all three defendants, which Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kia Scott amended from first-degree murder charges at the beginning of the hearing. By law, first-degree murder requires premeditation, while felony murder is defined as a killing while in commission of another crime, such as abduction or robbery.
The next grand jury in Appomattox will convene Sept. 6.