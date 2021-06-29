Details revealed in murder case that left remains of Lynchburg man in burned car

That evening, Horsley-Robey updated Moss via text message about riding with Rose to a wooded area of Madison Heights and what they were doing, she said.

“In a matter of minutes, they were there,” she testified, referring to Moss and the other two co-defendants riding in his car.

When asked why she was messaging Moss about the sexual contact by a defense attorney, she said Moss — the father of her daughter, with whom she had a relationship — had asked her to update him on where she was and what she was doing.

Horsley-Robey said she heard Rose and the other men talking behind Rose’s SUV but couldn’t hear what they were saying. After leaving Rose’s SUV, she said Moss gave her his keys and told her to get in his car. He joined her in the car soon after and she drove it off, following Robinson now driving Rose's SUV. She said she didn’t hear any shots fired there.

The two vehicles stopped several times that night, she recalled. The first time, she pulled over behind the SUV to see Green and Robinson running from it to nearby railroad tracks.