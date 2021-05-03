Dispute between Lynchburg city attorney, judge over foster care representation moves forward

Lynchburg Circuit Judge Frederick Watson said Friday there was a sufficient dispute for the case to go forward.

Sheri Kelly, an attorney from the Virginia Office of the Attorney General representing Harrison, said the Harrison was within his jurisdiction in exercising contempt powers to have a lawyer with the city attorney's office represent DSS in all foster care cases.

Kelly also called into question the legitimacy of Erwin's writ of prohibition, arguing Harrison's letter was not tied to any specific case nor could it be considered an official order as a result. Therefore, she said, the document served only as a warning and the writ has no legal standing.

"Prohibition is not the only option here and is not the appropriate action here," Kelly said.

Referencing a similar case that had gone before the Supreme Court of Virginia, Kelly said justices ruled not to uphold the prohibition because it was not linked to a specific case.

In a letter accompanying the order, Harrison said he had repeatedly made his position clear yet his "ruling" was ignored, also noting to leave the DSS unrepresented is a "major injustice" to the city, child and department.