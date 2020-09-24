Doctor sued for fertility fraud in California briefly worked in Lynchburg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fertility doctor who used to work part time in Lynchburg more than a decade ago is being sued in California for fraud by committing what his accusers call “medical rape.”

A woman from Livermore, California named Katherine Richards filed the lawsuit last week, claiming Dr. Michael Kiken used his own semen to impregnate her — instead of an anonymous donor’s — while working as her fertility doctor.

Richards and her husband went to Kiken’s clinic in the San Francisco Bay area in 1978, where she agreed to artificial insemination with a number of conditions as to the sperm donor, according to the lawsuit. The donor would be a medical student or intern that “would never know [Richards’] identity,” resemble her husband in appearance and ethnic background, have “above-average intelligence,” “musical ability” and would be a Christian.

She became pregnant twice after visits to Kiken’s clinic, and the doctor told the couple he was using the same sperm donor both times, the lawsuit states.