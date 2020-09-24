Doctor sued for fertility fraud in California briefly worked in Lynchburg

A fertility doctor who used to work part time in Lynchburg more than a decade ago is being sued in California for fraud by committing what his accusers call “medical rape.”
A woman from Livermore, California named Katherine Richards filed the lawsuit last week, claiming Dr. Michael Kiken used his own semen to impregnate her — instead of an anonymous donor’s — while working as her fertility doctor.
Richards and her husband went to Kiken’s clinic in the San Francisco Bay area in 1978, where she agreed to artificial insemination with a number of conditions as to the sperm donor, according to the lawsuit. The donor would be a medical student or intern that “would never know [Richards’] identity,” resemble her husband in appearance and ethnic background, have “above-average intelligence,” “musical ability” and would be a Christian.
She became pregnant twice after visits to Kiken’s clinic, and the doctor told the couple he was using the same sperm donor both times, the lawsuit states.
Richards’ daughter took a DNA test kit last year that showed she had Jewish heritage, among other things, which didn’t match the background of the supposed sperm donor. Not suspecting him at the time, the lawsuit states Richards reached out to Kiken for more information about the sperm donor and Kiken never responded.
Through further online research, the lawsuit said, Richards’ daughter discovered Kiken was her biological father.
“Now I have to know that he violated me and that my children — whom I love dearly — are the result of his disgusting conduct,” Richards said during a news conference last week.
Kiken’s attorney declined to speak to The News & Advance.
He worked part-time for Johnson Health Center from February 2007 to July 2008 as an OB/GYN doctor, according to CEO Gary Campbell. Johnson Health doesn’t have a fertility program, and Campbell said no one currently within the OB/GYN department would’ve worked alongside him. Campbell took his position in 2011.
Kiken is still licensed to practice by the Virginia Department of Health Professions and lives in Goochland County, the department’s database shows. Federal court records indicate he has worked at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland.
The suit was drawn up by lawyers at the San Francisco office of Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway, which specializes in fertility clinic misconduct. The suit doesn’t put a dollar amount to any damages or restitution demanded.
According to the lawsuit, Kiken impregnated another woman around the same time and in the same vicinity in California.
Adam Wolf, the attorney who filed the lawsuit, said at last week’s virtual news conference that other doctors who’ve been accused of similar misconduct by the firm’s clients “were willing to resolve their cases” before litigation.
Kiken must file an answer to the lawsuit in federal court by Oct. 13.
