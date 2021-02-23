Driver pleads guilty to robbery, burglary in fatal 2018 home invasion

BEDFORD — A Lynchburg woman described by prosecutors as the driver involved in a 2018 robbery that turned fatal for a Forest man pleaded guilty Tuesday to some of her charges.

Nadiua La’Sha McDaniel, 23, pleaded guilty in Bedford Circuit Court to charges of armed burglary, robbery and using a firearm in a felony from the Sept. 8 incident, and pleaded not guilty to felony murder of 22-year-old Aaron Brumfield.

McDaniel, who’s being held in the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center, will be sentenced in June on the charges to which she pleaded guilty. Proceedings on the felony murder charge will be scheduled in July.

Along with two co-defendants, McDaniel bought bullets in Altavista that evening while two co-defendants bought masks and gloves, according to prosecutor Stacey Stickney. After picking up a third co-defendant in Altavista, they bought dark clothes in Lynchburg before driving to the River Oak Drive home where Brumfield lived with a roommate.

Brumfield, Stickney said, sold marijuana to some friends and the group was planning to rob him of it.

