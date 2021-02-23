Driver pleads guilty to robbery, burglary in fatal 2018 home invasion

BEDFORD — A Lynchburg woman described by prosecutors as the driver involved in a 2018 robbery that turned fatal for a Forest man pleaded guilty Tuesday to some of her charges.
Nadiua La’Sha McDaniel, 23, pleaded guilty in Bedford Circuit Court to charges of armed burglary, robbery and using a firearm in a felony from the Sept. 8 incident, and pleaded not guilty to felony murder of 22-year-old Aaron Brumfield.
McDaniel, who’s being held in the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center, will be sentenced in June on the charges to which she pleaded guilty. Proceedings on the felony murder charge will be scheduled in July.
Along with two co-defendants, McDaniel bought bullets in Altavista that evening while two co-defendants bought masks and gloves, according to prosecutor Stacey Stickney. After picking up a third co-defendant in Altavista, they bought dark clothes in Lynchburg before driving to the River Oak Drive home where Brumfield lived with a roommate.
Brumfield, Stickney said, sold marijuana to some friends and the group was planning to rob him of it.
McDaniel stayed in her car while her three co-defendants — two of whom have pleaded guilty and are serving 48-year sentences — scoped out the house, Stickney said. They broke in by finding an unlocked kitchen window and rushed to the lighted room of Brumfield’s roommate, demanding he hand over everything he had.
Brumfield woke up during the commotion and emerged from his room, Stickney said, at which point the intruders fled down the hall and out the door while shooting at the two bedrooms. Brumfield was hit in the chest and died at the scene.
Having found a shoe in the house belonging to Robert Du’rille Goodman, who is scheduled for an April trial on charges of second-degree murder, robbery and other similar crimes, investigators followed leads to McDaniel, Trevor James McIntosh and Tevante Deshaun Pannell.
After McDaniel was arrested, she admitted in law enforcement interviews to driving the group around and fleeing the scene, according to Stickney.
Joseph Sanzone, McDaniel’s attorney, said McDaniel was dating one of the co-defendants at the time. While he said she admitted to wrongdoing in the incident, she pleaded not guilty to felony murder — defined by law as the accidental killing of someone while committing a felony.