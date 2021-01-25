Drone shot in Campbell County, police seek public's help

State police and federal officials are asking for the public's help with an investigation after a drone apparently was shot several times in Campbell County.

On Oct. 6, contractors with the Virginia Department of Aviation launched a specialized surveying drone south of Lynchburg Regional Airport, Virginia State Police said in a news release. The goal was to identify any hazards to aircraft approaching or departing the airport.

Minutes later, the operators heard gunshots and lost communication with the drone. They reestablished communication and brought the drone back to the airport.

"The drone had sustained significant damage consistent with being struck by gunfire," state police said in the news release.

Flight data from the drone indicate it was near the 1200 block of Lynbrook Road in Rustburg when it was shot down.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Virginia State Police at (434) 352-7128 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. State police are investigating in cooperation with the Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation.

