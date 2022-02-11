Evidence concludes in Bedford murder trial, case linked to MS-13 goes to jury Monday

BEDFORD — The trial of an accused MS-13 gang member charged with murder in a Lynchburg teen’s 2017 death is headed Monday to a Bedford County jury after the prosecution and defense rested Friday.

Josue Moises Coreas-Ventura, 25, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder in commission of an abduction for financial benefit, and abduction. He maintains his innocence in the March 27, 2017 slaying of 17-year-old Raymond Wood, who was taken from his front lawn in the city, beaten, choked and stabbed repeatedly, according to prosecutors’ evidence. The defendant didn't testify during the evidence portion of the trial.

Wood’s body was found on Roaring Run Road in Bedford County. Sergeant Claudio Saa, who works with the Herndon Police Department and has extensive knowledge of the MS-13 Latino gang, testified Friday in Bedford Circuit Court. Upon observing a video of Coreas-Ventura while in custody of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office the day after Wood’s killing, Saa testified the defendant displayed hand signs affiliated with the gang.

Amy Tharp, a state medical examiner who conducted Wood’s autopsy, testified to the victim’s extensive injuries. Wood’s cause of death was sharp force injuries to the neck, torso and right arm, and the victim had rapid blood loss, Tharp testified.

Nance said Coreas-Ventura and several other gang members who have been charged in connection with Wood’s death took turns stabbing the teen with a large knife in possession of Coreas-Ventura.

“There were numerous sharp injury chopping motions” that show the severity of the homicide, Nance said of photos showing the injuries.

Cristian Jose Sanchez-Gomez, a MS-13 member also facing a murder charge in the case, testified Thursday he was present during the abduction and killing and observed what he described as Coreas-Ventura choking Wood unconscious on the drive to Bedford County.

Tharp testified blood splatter on the victim’s shirt showed active bleeding, meaning he was alive when the bleeding occurred.

A photo of Wood’s blood-soaked polo shirt and other photos showing Wood’s stab wounds and severed hand were shown during Tharp’s testimony. The commonwealth rested in the trial’s fourth day after calling 14 witnesses and admitting 117 pieces of evidence.

Chris Kowalczuk, a defense attorney for Coreas-Ventura, argued to have the case dismissed, saying no evidence was presented to the jury to show the killing was for financial benefit. Judge James Updike denied two motions from the defense to dismiss the case and said the jury will decide it.

Kevin Poindexter, a former Lynchburg Police Department detective who worked on the case, was questioned by the defense on a series of text messages between Wood and Victor Arnold Rodas, who was convicted of murder in Wood’s death and in February 2019 was given a 55-year sentence.

Kowalczuk tried to get more than 140 pages of text messages between Wood and Rodas admitted into evidence, but Updike ruled only a certain amount would be given to the jury,saying they were "needlessly cumulative."

The text messages are crucial evidence, Kowalczuk said, because they directly go against prosecutors’ narrative that Wood was killed because he was a rival of the gang. Kowalczuk said the messages show a “deterioration” of Wood’s relationship with Rodas over several months of marijuana-dealing, with Wood getting aggressive in the interactions, threatening them and saying, “You don’t know who you’re messing with.”

“The sad truth is Raymond Wood had no idea who he was messing with,” Kowalczuk said.

The text messages are evidence the gang thought Wood was cheating them in quality, quantity and weight of the drugs; Rodas was unhappy and a hit on the teen was ordered, Kowalczuk said.

One text message showed Wood saying to Rodas, “Come back so you can get this heat” and another showed Wood saying, “I’ll shoot you,” according to evidence the defense presented.

Kowalczuk said he and a Roanoke lawyer who is not involved in the case but is fluent in Spanish visited Rodas earlier this month at a Lynchburg jail, and he was asked why Wood was killed. Rodas refused to testify in Coreas-Ventura’s trial. According to testimony outside of the presence of the jury, the defense said Rodas, in the jail interview, said Wood was killed not because he was a rival in the drug market but because he threatened and disrespected the gang.

“I think the jury should know that,” Kowalczuk said of a differing theory on why Wood was killed.

Updike denied the motion to have Rodas’ jail interview admitted into evidence, citing case law.

In addition to the defendant, Rodas and Sanchez-Gomas, two other gang members — Kevin Josue Soto Bonilla and Lisandro Antonio Posada-Vasquez, also took part in the abduction and killing of Wood. Bonilla received a life sentence in December 2019 and Posada-Vasquez, who previously pleaded guilty to murder, is scheduled for sentencing March 15.

The defense called Posada-Vasquez to testify Friday, but, like Rodas, he didn’t do so.

Investigator Jon Maddox testified Friday an interview with Posada-Vasquez led to the discovery of the knife used to kill Wood, which was buried within a few miles of the crime scene.

A transcript of an interview investigators had with Posada-Vasquez was read in court in which he said the intent was to cut up Wood’s body to prevent identification, but a vehicle drove up while they were doing so. According to the interview, Posada-Vasquez said his ski mask fell off and Wood’s glasses also came off during the struggle to get the teen into the vehicle outside his Lynchburg home.

In the voluntary statement that Maddox read while being questioned by the defense, Posada-Vasquez said he was the one choking Wood, and when his body was dropped on Roaring Run Road it sounded like a coconut falling out of a tree. Posada-Vasquez described cutting the body and said Sanchez-Gomez and Bonilla also stabbed Wood but Coreas-Ventura, who was referred to as “the homeboy,” did not, according to the statement read in court.

“I don’t know if the homeboy panicked,” Maddox quoted Posada-Vasquez as saying.

Coreas-Ventura has pleaded guilty to one count of gang participation in this case and awaits sentencing on that charge. He also faces another count of aggravated murder, alleging the killing of two persons within three years, but that charge has been separated and will be tried at a later date. In 2017, the Montgomery County, Maryland Police Department announced Coreas-Ventura was arrested and charged with murder, along with four other people, in connection with a 2016 homicide.

Instructions from the judge and closing arguments are set to come before the jury at 9 a.m. Monday.

