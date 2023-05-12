BEDFORD – After nearly two hours of testimony, a Bedford County judge found an Evington man guilty of animal cruelty in connection with the killing of a neighbor’s dog during a June 2022 incident.

Michael J. Elliott, 62, pleaded not guilty to the Class 6 felony charge Friday during a bench trial before Bedford Circuit Court Judge James Updike Jr.

Chief Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Dolen said Elliott, after a neighbor’s husky, Winter, and another dog went onto Elliott’s property and injured his cat, took a rope and wrapped it around the husky's neck to drag it off a neighbor’s porch.

Winter was yelping and crying when Elliott dragged the dog back to his property where he intended to hang her from a tree, Dolen said. Elliott shot the dog with a BB gun in an eye and below an eye, causing severe injury that led to the dog being put down that day, according to Dolen.

“This was a retaliation killing,” Dolen said.

Joseph Sanzone, Elliott’s attorney, said the dog had previously killed cats before and was a threat to his client, who shot the husky defending himself and family members.

“It was a coincidence one of the shots hit the dog in the eye,” Sanzone said, adding a state law provision justified Elliott’s actions that day. “He has the right to kill the animal on site.”

Bedford County Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Tillman testified he responded to the June 28 incident in a rural area of Evington where Elliott and several neighboring residents reside. Tillman said he observed Winter’s injuries and that she was “quite subdued and unsteady on her feet.”

Tillman interviewed Elliott that day and the defendant told him he awoke to a commotion of two dogs attacking his cat on his property and he went to a neighbor’s property with intent to kill Winter.

Elliott tied the dog to a tree, shot her with a BB gun and struck her with the weapon, according to the officer’s testimony.

Elliott and his wife each denied that he hanged the dog or attempted to during their testimonies. The defendant, who said he broke 10 bones in a car wreck three years ago and is 50% disabled, said in court he heard “the biggest ruckus in the world” that morning and observed two dogs, including the husky, violently attacking his cat.

The cat shortly after died in his and his wife’s arms, Elliott testified. He admitted he was “frustrated” and tied the dog to a tree but wasn’t trying to hang her.

Elliott said the dog bit him and was trying to attack his family member when he shot it with a BB gun, which is intended for possums and raccoons that frequently come on his property and not to kill companion animals.

Dolen said X-rays done on Winter showed the dog was shot twice, not once as Elliot claimed, and she suffered physical damage to her throat from the force Elliott used to put the rope around her neck.

Sanzone argued he guaranteed Elliott was “mad as a hornet” when the incident occurred but should be acquitted based on the evidence and state law affording self-protection against dangerous animals.

“You wouldn't expect a BB gun to kill a dog," Sanzone said. "My client didn't kill the dog."

Updike said the law allows for a person to kill a dog in self-defense at the time of an attack but in this case Elliott went to a neighbor’s property for what the judge believed to be an act of revenge well after the threat had passed. He looked Elliott in the eye and told him he didn’t believe his version of events just before reaching the guilty verdict.

The charge carries punishment of year to 5 years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine. Elliott remains released on bond while awaiting sentencing, which will be scheduled at a later date.