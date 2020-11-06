Ex-attorney charged federally with defrauding older clients

A former local attorney who used to work as a prosecutor in Campbell County has been indicted in federal court on multiple charges of fraudulently taking money from older clients during her time in private practice in the Lynchburg area.
Cherie Anne Washburn is facing 13 charges of fraud and making false statements to a mortgage lender. A grand jury in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia handed up the charges at the beginning of October and the case was unsealed Oct. 28.
Washburn was appointed as power of attorney for two women, one of whom had “age-related cognitive impairment,” in fall 2015 and spring 2016, the indictment states.
Starting in fall 2017, Washburn regularly misappropriated funds from both women for her own personal benefit, according to the indictment. That included clients’ checks for thousands of dollars that she cashed and deposited to herself or wrote to herself and wire transfers to her personal account.
Washburn also wrote checks from her clients' accounts under false pretenses, the indictment states, that were made out to a Lynchburg-based nonprofit. That ingratiated Washburn with the nonprofit’s CEO, for whom she worked in a separate capacity.
Part of the indictment claims Washburn used around $25,000 of one client’s money to invest in a real estate project, and more than $45,000 to help buy herself a house in spring 2018. In the process of applying for a mortgage, Washburn falsely claimed she was the woman’s great-niece.
If convicted, Washburn would have to forfeit more than $233,000 and any property the court finds she obtained through the acts alleged in the indictment.
Roanoke-based attorney Paul Beers, who is representing Washburn, said he is reviewing the indictments with his client and had no comment.
Washburn agreed to have the Virginia State Bar revoke her law license in March 2019 based on the same allegations for which she was indicted, records from the administrative agency show.
That revocation followed civil cases filed against Washburn in Lynchburg Circuit Court regarding the two victims referred to in the indictment, some of which are still pending.
In the case of one woman, Washburn had already resigned as power of attorney by the time a hearing was held in March 2019. After investigation, the Lynchburg Department of Social Services determined at least $60,000 cash in the woman’s estate and close to $90,000 of real estate had gone missing, it stated in court documents.
The other victim, Carol Adams, died in January 2019. Two women who became executors of her estate filed suit against Washburn before Adams died.
In response, Washburn has filed civil actions of her own against the two women.
With Washburn’s indictment, they said they’re pleased she’ll be held accountable for exploitation.
“We are thankful that her elaborate methodical scheme is coming to light, and we pray that she will be held fully accountable to the highest extent of the law,” they said through their attorney.
Washburn will be arraigned over Zoom on Nov. 17.
