Ex-attorney charged federally with defrauding older clients

A former local attorney who used to work as a prosecutor in Campbell County has been indicted in federal court on multiple charges of fraudulently taking money from older clients during her time in private practice in the Lynchburg area.

Cherie Anne Washburn is facing 13 charges of fraud and making false statements to a mortgage lender. A grand jury in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia handed up the charges at the beginning of October and the case was unsealed Oct. 28.

Washburn was appointed as power of attorney for two women, one of whom had “age-related cognitive impairment,” in fall 2015 and spring 2016, the indictment states.

Starting in fall 2017, Washburn regularly misappropriated funds from both women for her own personal benefit, according to the indictment. That included clients’ checks for thousands of dollars that she cashed and deposited to herself or wrote to herself and wire transfers to her personal account.

Washburn also wrote checks from her clients' accounts under false pretenses, the indictment states, that were made out to a Lynchburg-based nonprofit. That ingratiated Washburn with the nonprofit’s CEO, for whom she worked in a separate capacity.