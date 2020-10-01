Ex-Liberty student sentenced in sexual battery case

An ex-Liberty University student convicted of sexual battery against an instructor while she appeared to be unconscious will serve just under two years in prison, a judge decided Wednesday.
Nathaniel Gene Wallace, 22, was found guilty after a bench trial in November and has been living with his family in Berryville, Virginia on $10,000 bond.
The victim in the case testified at Wallace’s nearly two-hour-long sentencing hearing, along with several people close to her and Wallace. The News & Advance generally does not name victims of sexual crimes.
She said from the stand that when she and a male friend went to Wallace’s apartment the night of March 13, 2019, they wanted to be there for him after a breakup and socialize while many people were out of town for spring break.
The three of them drank together and the woman fell asleep, according to her testimony and evidence already presented in the case. Wallace and the other man, who also testified Wednesday, went to separate bedrooms later in the night.
Wallace then approached the sleeping woman and started fondling her, and she said she woke up paralyzed as he did so.
“I felt as if I was a prisoner to my own personal horror film,” she said Wednesday.
Eventually the woman indicated she was awake and Wallace left. Once he did, she gathered her things and awoke the other man there so they could leave the apartment together.
Wallace contacted the woman the next morning to apologize about what happened and admitted his actions to law enforcement, attorneys working the case have said.
When given the chance to speak before he was sentenced, Wallace apologized and said he was ashamed and embarrassed about his actions.
Six people, including both of his parents, spoke to Wallace’s character when they took the stand. His mother said he was immediately kicked out of LU after he was charged and wasn’t allowed into its online program. Tearfully, she added that his friends have abandoned him, he’s lost out on job opportunities and has been slandered on social media because of what he did.
“It’s been horrible,” she said. “…It’s been the worst 18 months of our lives.”
Impassioned, the victim started off her testimony by saying she understands why others don’t come forward about sexual assaults — between needing to recite what happened to her over and over again, the dissection of the facts of the case in the courtroom and a slew of phone calls and appointments that’ve left her “drained.”
Witnesses close to her said it was clear she had been traumatized by what happened and added she was able to connect to psychologists in order to help her heal.
Chuck Felmlee, who represented Wallace, said the consequences to his client’s personal life and reputation have been punishment enough.
He asked for any of three options to keep his client off the state’s sex offender registry and out of prison: reducing his charge from a felony to a misdemeanor, sentencing him to no active time since it would be “too harsh” or holding off on convicting Wallace for a year until he’s proven he deserves a potential lesser conviction.
A psychosexual evaluation of Wallace revealed he had “problematic” views on sex, according to prosecutor Andrew Childress, and Felmlee later said Wallace was found to be at an average risk to reoffend.
Judge F. Patrick Yeatts didn’t opt for any of Felmlee’s proposals, instead sentencing Wallace to 10 years in prison, suspended after serving a year and 10 months. That was at the low end of sentencing guidelines that are based on Wallace’s history and certain elements of the case — the high end of his guidelines called for more than five and a half years in prison.
Yeatts said Wallace’s sentence primarily serves as punishment, since he doesn’t consider him to be a danger to others as a free man and doesn’t expect him to commit similar crimes in the future.
After he’s released, Wallace will serve 18 months of supervised probation, be barred from drinking alcohol and from having contact with the victim. He will be registered as a sex offender.
