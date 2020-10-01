Ex-Liberty student sentenced in sexual battery case

An ex-Liberty University student convicted of sexual battery against an instructor while she appeared to be unconscious will serve just under two years in prison, a judge decided Wednesday.

Nathaniel Gene Wallace, 22, was found guilty after a bench trial in November and has been living with his family in Berryville, Virginia on $10,000 bond.

The victim in the case testified at Wallace’s nearly two-hour-long sentencing hearing, along with several people close to her and Wallace. The News & Advance generally does not name victims of sexual crimes.

She said from the stand that when she and a male friend went to Wallace’s apartment the night of March 13, 2019, they wanted to be there for him after a breakup and socialize while many people were out of town for spring break.

The three of them drank together and the woman fell asleep, according to her testimony and evidence already presented in the case. Wallace and the other man, who also testified Wednesday, went to separate bedrooms later in the night.

Wallace then approached the sleeping woman and started fondling her, and she said she woke up paralyzed as he did so.

“I felt as if I was a prisoner to my own personal horror film,” she said Wednesday.