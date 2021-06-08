Ex-Lynchburg middle school teacher pleads to burglary, stealing women's underwear

A former Lynchburg middle school teacher pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with breaking into a house multiple times last summer and stealing women’s underwear.

Kevin Charles Conway, 41, pleaded guilty in Lynchburg Circuit Court to six counts each of felony burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny, court records show.

Conway was arrested June 27 after a woman found him in her closet at the Three Creeks Court townhome where she lived, according to a news release from Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison. The woman ordered him to leave, chased him out, and she and a neighbor kept tabs on him outside while police arrived.

In interviews with law enforcement, Conway admitted to breaking into the residence 10 times in the span of about two months, Harrison said. Having lived nearby, Conway said he’d watched the two women living there and found them attractive.

Conway said he entered the residence through a kitchen window, taking pictures of items on the windowsill so he could put them back in order, according to Harrison. He admitted to stealing underwear belonging to the two women, keeping them in a box in his bedroom and using them for sexual purposes.