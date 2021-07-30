Falwell's challenges against Liberty lawsuit fall short

Inge claimed many of the pictures and statements in the lawsuit are “rife with, frankly, personal attacks” that aren’t relevant to the case, and asked the court to order LU to cut out those portions of the complaint. If allowed to file the same sort of material, “we’ve got a lot of things we could say about Liberty,” he added.

Scott Oostdyk, the attorney representing LU on Friday, maintained the question of whether Falwell had a duty to disclose the alleged extortion attempts at the time would be something for a jury to decide.

Watson upheld most of the lawsuit at the close of Friday’s hearing, which lasted a little more than two hours. Falwell’s 2019 contract, vital to most of the legal arguments in the case, will remain under a seal while both sides’ attorneys file arguments over whether to keep it protected in the next two weeks.

Liberty will be able to alter sections of the lawsuit regarding digital and computer property LU alleges Falwell kept unlawfully after his resignation — attorneys said Friday he kept a computer containing more than 100,000 of the university’s files on it.

