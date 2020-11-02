Family of child killed by neglect sues Lynchburg DSS, others

Calls to the attorney representing the Woodys in the lawsuit were not returned.

The lawsuit states the Woodys didn’t know Amarah was Brenten Woody’s daughter until she was first removed from Lane’s custody at three weeks old. When they found out, they immediately filed for custody, but the lawsuit details a “conspiracy” between the defendants to deny them custody.

The Woodys claim Lynchburg DSS and CASA of Central Virginia placed the adoptive interest of Amarah’s foster family above the interests and rights of her biological family — something “indicative of a pattern and practice” within the department.

They cite statements from Roanoke DSS that concluded Sonya Woody, the child’s grandmother, was an appropriate placement for her and would help her father provide care. A report from CASA of Central Virginia on their fitness to care for her “intentionally concealed” those statements to conclude they wouldn’t be appropriate to take custody, according to the lawsuit.

After the Woodys were granted a visit with Amarah in January 2018, the Woodys claimed her foster parents falsely accused the Woodys of sexually abusing the child during that visitation. Lynchburg DSS didn’t properly investigate those claims, the lawsuit states, and didn’t screen the foster family or monitor her foster care.