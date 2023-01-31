Final defendant in 2017 murder of Lynchburg teen is sentenced

BEDFORD — A member of the MS-13 gang who Bedford County’s chief prosecutor said was the “architect” in a Lynchburg teen’s brutal March 2017 murder was sentenced Tuesday to two life sentences plus 10 years.

Josue Coreas-Ventura, 26, was the last of five co-defendants sentenced in connection with the stabbing and killing of 17-year-old Raymond Wood. The gang abducted Wood from his Lynchburg home and killed him on a rural Bedford County road.

“These individuals took turns butchering him on the side of the road,” said Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance.

A jury last February found Coreas-Ventura guilty of aggravated murder and abduction for financial benefit, and he also pleaded guilty to gang participation.

Nance said Coreas-Ventura provided the murder weapon, a knife, and was the one directing the planned attack on Wood, who was lured outside his home by a fake drug deal.

“We’re dealing with the leader of the death squad,” Nance said of Coreas-Ventura. “There’s no question he was the leader of the pack ... but today proves he will not get away with it.”

Marjorie Stagno, Wood’s mother, testified Coreas-Ventura was the only one of the five for whom she wished the death penalty. She asked Judge James Updike Jr. to sentence him to the fullest extent of the law, which the defendant received.

“In my eyes, you are the definition of pure evil,” she told Coreas-Ventura in court.

Before sentencing, Coreas-Ventura said to Stagno he knows he is responsible for her suffering.

“I could have prevented the murder but I did not do it,” he said. “I ask God to forgive me.”

The other four defendants were sentenced as follows: Kevin Josue Soto Bonilla, life sentence; Lisandro Antonio Posada-Vasquez, 75 years; Cristian Jose Sanchez-Gomez, 60 years; and Victor Arnoldo Rodas, 55 years.