Final defendant in Forest murder case gets 20 years

Testifying at his sentencing hearing Friday, Goodman said he joined up with the others that night to smoke weed with his cousin, Tevante Deshaun Pannell. Goodman recently had reconnected with Pannell and had met Trevor James McIntosh, another person in the group through Pannell about a week prior.

But Goodman helped pick up dark clothing and shoes from the Wards Road Walmart after the others picked him up, he acknowledged under questioning from Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Stickney, indicating he knew what was about to happen that night. The others already had picked up masks, gloves and ammunition before coming to get him.

Goodman said Friday he turned himself in, cooperated with law enforcement and never denied taking part in what happened that night. He’s consistently denied bringing a gun into the residence himself, though Stickney cast doubt on that, saying Brumfield’s roommate reported seeing guns on all three intruders and noting it would be odd if Goodman was the only one without a gun.

Members of both Brumfield’s family and Goodman’s family were present at the hearing, Brumfield’s family mourning his loss and Goodman’s mother and coach saying they hadn’t known him to be violent or a troublemaker. Goodman’s mother said he had turned 18 a month before the incident.