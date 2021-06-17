Fire marshal: Curbside waste fire might have led to Lynchburg house fire, help sought

The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s office is seeking the public’s help in stopping a rash of curbside waste fires in the city — one of which might’ve caught a house on fire Wednesday evening.

Officials have seen a growing number of fires started on household items that are put out along the curb for pickup, according to a Thursday news release from the fire marshal’s office.

Previously, the fire marshal’s office said the fires have been in the middle area of Rivermont Avenue and around Pierce and Buchanan streets.

A fire Wednesday evening in “mid-town Lynchburg” is under investigation and could’ve been the result of such a fire, according to Thursday’s release. Setting the fires could be considered felonies.

“We know that especially during the day, someone has likely been a witness to one of these incidents,” Fire Marshal Thomas Goode is quoted as saying in the news release.

“We need the public to understand that while there is property damage, the danger of fire spread and the risk of injury is tremendous,” Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser is quoted as saying in the news release, adding there could be a reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest or conviction.

Anyone witnessing an active fire should call 911, and anyone who might have information about the fires is asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at (434) 455-6375 or the Emergency Communications non-emergency number at (434) 847-1485.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.