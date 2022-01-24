Former Amherst County veterinarian pleads guilty to drug charges

A Madison Heights man and former veterinarian pleaded guilty in federal court last week to a pair of misdemeanor drug charges related to the diversion of hydromorphone, an opioid drug also known under the trade name of “Dilaudid.”

Patrick Gries, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of adulteration of a drug held for sale after shipment in interstate commerce and one count of distribution of a controlled substance without a written prescription, according to a news release Monday from the office of United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh.

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to working with our partners at the FDA, and elsewhere, to ensure consumer products are stored and prescribed using the most safe and secure safety protocols possible,” the news release said. "When individuals with access to controlled substances break those safety protocols, even for individual use, they must be held accountable.”

According to court documents, from 1994 through 2021, Gries practiced as a doctor of veterinary medicine at a veterinary hospital in Amherst County. The veterinary hospital held hydromorphone for sale and maintained supplies of hydromorphone for use in treating pain in the hospital’s animal patients following surgeries, the release said.

As the hospital’s primary surgeon, Gries had full access to the hospital’s supply of hydromorphone. Beginning in July 2020 and without a valid prescription, Gries diverted hydromorphone for personal use by withdrawing a portion of the hydromorphone from the vial and injecting it into himself, the news release stated.

Gries would replace the diverted portion of the hydromorphone with another substance, usually either saline or butorphonal, and return the altered hydromorphone to the supply maintained by the hospital.

Gries is scheduled to face a May 5 sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg, online court records show.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.