Former Amherst County veterinarian sentenced on drug charges

A former veterinarian was sentenced Wednesday to eight months behind bars in connection with a pair of misdemeanor drug charges related to his personal use of a veterinary hospital's supply of hydromorphone, an opioid drug also known under the trade name of Dilaudid.

Patrick Gries, 55, of Madison Heights, pleaded guilty in January to one count of adulteration of a drug held for sale after shipment in interstate commerce and one count of distribution of a controlled substance without a written prescription.

From 1994 to 2021, Gries practiced as a veterinarian at a veterinary hospital in Amherst County. The hospital held hydromorphone for sale and maintained supplies of the drug for treating pain in the hospital's animal patients after surgery, a news release from the office of United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh stated.

Gries, who was the primary surgeon at the hospital, had complete access to the hospital's supply.

According to the news release, in July 2020, without a valid prescription, Gries would divert hydromorphone for personal use by withdrawing a portion of the drug from the vial and injecting it into himself.

Gries would then replace the diverted portion of the drug with another substance such as saline or butorphanol, a nasal spray also known as Stadol used to relieve pain severe enough to require opioid treatment, and return the altered drug to the hospital's supply.

In Lynchburg's Western District of Virginia Court on Wednesday, Judge Norman K. Moon sentenced Gries to eight months on both charges, which are to be served simultaneously.

Upon release, Gries must submit to drug rehabilitation stipulations in his sentencing report.

