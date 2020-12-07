Former Amherst schools' employee gets community service, no jail time in abuse case

AMHERST -- A former instructional assistant at Amherst County High School accused of assaulting a student in November 2018 pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor abuse charge.
AMHERST -- A former instructional assistant at Amherst County High School accused of assaulting a student in November 2018 pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor abuse charge.
Commonwealth's Attorney Lyle Carver said Campbell was serving a student with disabilities who was yelling in the high school's school cafeteria on Nov. 26, 2018. She stuffed a rag in his mouth in anger stomped as "part of quieting him down," which multiple witnesses observed, Carver said.
"She was heated," Carver said. "She marched up to him and did this."
The victim's family wanted a public apology, he said. "They wanted the defendant to acknowledge what she did was wrong and it shouldn't have happened," Carver said.
Carver said he felt the plea agreement is in the victim's best interests and prevents him and a parade of witnesses from coming to court, which is highly problematic during the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on judicial proceedings.
Amherst County Public Schools said in a statement following Campbell's Feb. 29 arrest the division "took all necessary and appropriate actions in this case, in accordance with policy and regulations." The school system declined to further address the incident.
Through tears Campbell cried as she read a prepared statement in court: "I just want to say my actions were inappropriate and I take responsibility. I truly apologize."
In taking the matter under advisement for a year, Garrett ordered Campbell to be on good behavior during that time, undergo a mental health assessment with Horizon Behavioral Health, perform the 40 hours of community service through a nonprofit group and have no contact with the victim or his family.
