Former Amherst schools' employee gets community service, no jail time in abuse case

AMHERST -- A former instructional assistant at Amherst County High School accused of assaulting a student in November 2018 pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor abuse charge.

Carla Crawford Campbell, 40, was charged with a felony count of cruelty and injuries to children, a Class 6 felony with a maximum of up to 5 years in prison. She pleaded guilty in Amherst Circuit Court to an amended count of contributing to delinquency of a minor, which Commonwealth's Attorney Lyle Carver described as a misdemeanor abuse charge.

In accordance with the plea agreement, Judge Michael Garrett deferred the case until a Dec. 14, 2021 hearing. If Campbell abides by the court's conditions, which includes 40 hours of community service, she will avoid jail time. Carver said he anticipates the charge will be dismissed in a year.

Campbell was employed by the Amherst County Public Schools' division between January 2016 and November 2018, school officials have said. The Amherst County Sheriff's Office has said it became aware of the incident in February 2020.

Carver said Campbell was serving a student with disabilities who was yelling in the high school's school cafeteria on Nov. 26, 2018. She stuffed a rag in his mouth in anger stomped as "part of quieting him down," which multiple witnesses observed, Carver said.