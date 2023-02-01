Former Amherst senior center shareholder awarded $110K in damages

An Amherst County judge has awarded the president of the former Johnson Senior Center $109,797 in damages after hearing testimony regarding the center's emergency closure roughly three years ago.

Plaintiff Mike Dolan filed a lawsuit against Mark Paulette and Life Care Management Inc. (LCM) in February 2020, accusing Paulette of failing to provide management and administration services for the facility. Paulette was not present for a Jan. 27 civil hearing in Amherst Circuit Court, and John Francisco, Dolan's attorney, told Judge Michael Garrett his attempts to reach the defendant at his last known address have been unsuccessful.

Francisco said in court documents LCM and Paulette did not file a response to the complaint.

In November 2018, then-president of Johnson Senior Center Mike Dolan said the center would close around that Thanksgiving holiday week because of financial difficulties. James Downey, Jr., an attorney at the time representing Melessa Dolan wrote in an email in early November 2018 the center retained a management firm to handle its daily operations and would remain open.

In November 2018, Johnson Senior Center (JSC) shareholders Mike and Melessa Dolan entered into a contract with LCM to provide management and administration services. In return for these services, JSC agreed to pay LCM a fee equal to 10% of the total monthly receipts, and income generated from the facility’s residents, according to court documents.

The suit alleges LCM failed to satisfy its obligations under the contract and failed to provide services including finding a licensed administrator, obtaining and reconciling the facility’s past financial records and necessary documentation for tax returns, properly managing residents’ accounts and implementing changes to comply with state code requirements.

Four months later, LCM agreed to buy the property for $1.25 million and is also accused of being in breach of that contract, according to the suit.

Amherst County took over management of JSC in early 2020 after the county's social services department learned workers were in danger of not getting paid. According to the local emergency declaration, the senior living facility had insufficient funds to make payroll for approximately 16 employees and it was necessary for the the center to continue operation while it had residents to prevent or alleviate potential damage, loss, hardship or suffering of county residents.

Mike Dolan testified Jan. 27 he expected Paulette to run the facility, make its operations comply with regulations, review and update the facility’s finances, and pay bills. He testified Paulette did not complete any of those services but still wrote himself checks from the JSC account from November 2019 to February 2020.

Dolan testified to receiving a phone call from social services in February 2020 informing him JSC had failed to make payroll.

Dolan said Paulette had cleared out the JSC account, making a final payment of $5,900 to Life Care Management on Feb. 20 and zeroing out the account’s remaining balance of $5,825.35. He testified LCM was paid a total $80,085 out of the JSC checking account.

Interviewed after the Jan. 27 hearing, Dolan said he hasn't heard from the defendant since November 2021.

Garrett granted Francisco’s motion for a default judgment in Paulette’s absence. He awarded Dolan $80,085 in damages for the fraud claim plus $17,700 on a punitive damage claim and an estimated $12,012 in attorney fees, pending an affidavit.

The former Johnson Senior Center building, which operated as a senior center from 1971 to 2020, was repainted and was sold to an Amherst couple, according to county records.