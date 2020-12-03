Former Bedford cop sentenced to 20 years in Lynchburg child porn case

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bennett said her recommended sentence tracked closely with state sentencing guidelines. She also noted that people previously convicted of child porn in Lynchburg had generally been sentenced to about six months for each count, and she emphasized the thousands of potential charges not brought by prosecutors in the case.

“I ask the court to keep in mind that he could have been charged with many, many more than 46 charges,” she said, referring to the more than 5,000 illicit images recovered from Kincaid’s devices.

Aaron Boone, Kincaid’s attorney and the Lynchburg Public Defender, asked the judge to issue a sentence not exceeding 12 years.

“The guidelines are harsh,” he said. “They don’t do Mr. Kincaid justice in this case."

In his argument for a shorter sentence, Boone pointed to a psychological evaluation that showed Kincaid was believed to be at low risk for reoffending and the fact that his client would be a senior citizen by the time he leaves custody, and thus less likely to commit another crime.

Kincaid, who appeared in court in an orange jumpsuit and a green face mask, offered a brief apology as his wife, father and mother sat in the courtroom gallery.