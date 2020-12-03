Former Bedford cop sentenced to 20 years in Lynchburg child porn case

A former Bedford police officer who authorities said collected thousands of images of child sexual abuse will spend two decades behind bars, a Lynchburg judge ruled this week.
Jeffrey Elliott Kincaid, 57, was ordered Wednesday to serve 20 years in custody after pleading guilty earlier this year to nearly four dozen child pornography-related charges.
Kincaid was arrested in early 2018 after the Lynchburg Police Department received a tip from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
More than 5,000 images of suspected child porn were found on computers and storage devices seized from Kincaid’s Wilson Avenue home, Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jennifer Bennett said at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.
After withdrawing an earlier plea, Kincaid pleaded guilty in March to 46 counts of child porn possession. He was initially indicted on 60 counts of child porn-related offenses but prosecutors later agreed to drop a handful of charges in exchange for the final plea.
Kincaid, who served as an officer with the Bedford Police Department in the 1990s until he was charged and later convicted of stealing computer and police equipment, faced more than 450 years in prison for the combined charges.
But Bennett asked Lynchburg Circuit Judge F. Patrick Yeatts to issue a 23-year sentence — equivalent to six months in prison for each of the individual charges.
Bennett said her recommended sentence tracked closely with state sentencing guidelines. She also noted that people previously convicted of child porn in Lynchburg had generally been sentenced to about six months for each count, and she emphasized the thousands of potential charges not brought by prosecutors in the case.
“I ask the court to keep in mind that he could have been charged with many, many more than 46 charges,” she said, referring to the more than 5,000 illicit images recovered from Kincaid’s devices.
Aaron Boone, Kincaid’s attorney and the Lynchburg Public Defender, asked the judge to issue a sentence not exceeding 12 years.
“The guidelines are harsh,” he said. “They don’t do Mr. Kincaid justice in this case."
In his argument for a shorter sentence, Boone pointed to a psychological evaluation that showed Kincaid was believed to be at low risk for reoffending and the fact that his client would be a senior citizen by the time he leaves custody, and thus less likely to commit another crime.
Kincaid, who appeared in court in an orange jumpsuit and a green face mask, offered a brief apology as his wife, father and mother sat in the courtroom gallery.
“I am profoundly sorry for what I have done and the hurt that I caused,” he said. “I have hurt the ones that I love the most.”
In his ruling, Yeatts said he was deeply troubled about the danger Kincaid poses. He described the details of the case as “up there with some of the worst facts I’ve heard” in a criminal proceeding.
In addition to handing down a 20-year sentence, Yeatts ruled Kincaid must also be on good behavior for 25 years at the end of his sentence, serve more than 30 months of probation after leaving custody and undergo treatment for sexual offenders. Kincaid, who has been in custody for much of the last year, was also granted credit for time served.
