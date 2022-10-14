Former Bedford school bus driver pleads guilty to DUI

BEDFORD — A former Bedford County Public Schools bus driver pleaded guilty Friday to driving under the influence in the course of her duties and contributing to delinquency of a minor.

Kimberly Leigh Ricketts, 53, of Forest, was sentenced Friday in Bedford Circuit Court to 12 months in jail on both charges with all time suspended and must be on a year of good behavior and continue substance abuse treatment. Ricketts also was fined $500 with half of that amount suspended.

She previously entered “facts sufficient” not-guilty pleas to one count of DUI, first offense, a misdemeanor; and one count of child endangerment, a felony; but withdrew those pleas during Friday's hearing. The felony was reduced to the lesser charge of contributing to delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.

A concerned mother contacted the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 7, 2021, telling them her child’s bus driver was “acting suspicious during the morning elementary school route,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office following the incident.

Those complaints led to an investigation by law enforcement, school officials and the Department of Social Services, resulting in her arrest, the release said.

Ricketts had been employed with Bedford County Public Schools since 2006, according to a school spokesperson, but didn’t drive a school bus after the Oct. 7 incident and no longer is employed there.

Stacey Stickney, deputy commonwealth’s attorney, said at an Aug. 5 hearing Ricketts drove routes for three schools in Forest and used a personal vehicle while driving her shift the morning of the offenses. Ricketts picked up an elementary-age boy in her own vehicle and attempted to pick up a group of other children at a stop but they declined to get in the vehicle, Stickney said.

The boy realized something was wrong as Ricketts tried to push buttons as she would on the bus, and the boy asked to be left off, Stickney said. Ricketts returned to a school, got on the school bus and finished the routes that day, the prosecutor said.

Ricketts started drinking alcohol the night before, woke up at 3 a.m. and resumed drinking until two hours later and began her shift at 6 a.m., according to Stickney. Concerned parents reached out to the division’s transportation office about her suspicious behavior that day and she was told to go to Bedford Memorial Hospital for a blood alcohol test, Stickney said.

The blood alcohol level was .10, over the legal limit of .08, Stickney said.

Aaron Pike, Ricketts’ attorney, said Ricketts has no previous incidents in her 15-year tenure with the school system as a driver.

At Friday's hearing, Stickney said Ricketts has been very proactive in cooperating with substance abuse treatment. Pike said Friday that Ricketts has worn an ankle monitor for 268 days and has been an eager and willing participant in the treatment process.

As part of the sentence, Ricketts' driver's license is suspended for a year.