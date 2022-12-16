Former Campbell court clerk pleads guilty to embezzlement

RUSTBURG — A former Campbell County Juvenile and Domestic Relations deputy clerk pleaded guilty Friday to one felony count of embezzlement by a public officer.

Jennifer Moon Leavitt, 49, of Evington, was sentenced in Campbell Circuit Court to five years with all time suspended. She will have two years' supervised probation, must be on good behavior for 10 years and is to work 200 hours of community service over the next six months.

Megan L. Clark, a special prosecutor from Prince Edward County, said the embezzlement took place from summer 2019 to fall 2021. Leavitt had access to funds in Campbell Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and failed to make deposits; it was found that money went to her personal expenses instead, Clark said of evidence had the matter gone to trial.

A Virginia State Police investigation found Leavitt took just more than $9,800 in public funds, Clark said.

The sentencing guidelines called for probation and no incarceration, Clark said after the hearing. Leavitt has no previous criminal record, Clark said.

Scott De Bruin, Leavitt’s attorney, said she was highly cooperative with the state police investigation and “fully up front.” He said Leavitt would make restitution to the court system in full on Friday.

Another felony embezzlement charge was dropped in accordance with the plea agreement.

Leavitt apologized to Judge James Updike Jr., who presides over Bedford Circuit Court and came to Rustburg to oversee her case, and all other parties involved.

She said was going through financial hardships and a divorce and knows her actions were wrong.

“I was just desperate and I did not know where else to turn,” Leavitt said.

Updike told her the apology was well stated and the importance of a decision is how a person responds to it, adding he believes she will learn from it.