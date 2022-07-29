Former LU executive testifies in case involving missing documents

A former Liberty University communications executive fired in October and involved in ongoing litigation with the school testified in court this week he properly returned sensitive privileged material to LU, while lawyers for the university argued he altered, destroyed and hid evidence.

Attorneys for Liberty are pushing for sanctions against Scott Lamb, arguing in a two-day evidentiary hearing in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg that after his employment ended, he improperly tampered with privileged material from the college, much of which hasn’t been recovered.

Lamb, who worked for LU since January 2018 and became its lead public communications officer in spring 2019, filed suit in federal court after his Oct. 6, 2021 firing, claiming he was terminated in retaliation for objections he raised over “corrupt practices.”

Liberty filed a counterclaim against him demanding $3 million in damages, the return of LU’s files and a gag order against him, among other measures at the heart of a two-day hearing in U.S. District Court in December.

Following those proceedings and an order from Judge Norman Moon, a protocol agreement was set up for Lamb to return those documents. Heidi Siegmund, an attorney for Liberty, argued Thursday that Lamb had hundreds, if not thousands, of school documents and files that have not been returned.

“He destroyed evidence he knew was relevant to this case and he testified he wouldn’t delete it,” Siegmund said.

Siegmund said a phone with crucial evidence is missing.

“That alone is grounds for sanctions,” she said.

She said an expert recovered a “shadow copy” of notes, but it was only a fraction of what was expected to be found as far as evidence in connection with Lamb advocating for changes to LU’s Title IX practices, which is crucial to the litigation. Lamb’s lawsuit is based on accusations Liberty violated Title IX, which among other things covers how colleges and universities handle claims of sexual assault.

Seigmund argued Lamb went to lengths to “cherry pick” the data that was turned into the expert.

“That process alone should give the court a lot of pause in trusting Mr. Lamb,” Siegmund said. “The bottom line he not only knew he wasn’t supposed to destroy evidence, he did it anyway.”

Ian Northon, Lamb’s attorney, argued his client properly gave back to LU what belonged to the university and the protocol didn’t apply to his personal information not tied to the university.

“It’s not about what they expected to see,” Northon said. “It’s about what we agreed to.”

Northon argued information Liberty seeks is “sitting on their servers” and Lamb properly gave more than 2,000 documents from his notes in accordance with the protocol.

“No, he didn’t steal it,” Northon said, adding Lamb didn’t destroy evidence. “It’s simply not true. It’s an exaggeration of what actually was agreed to and what actually happened.”

The forensic expert testified Lamb in April returned an iPhone, a laptop and credentials to his account for notes. The expert said in court he expected to see much more data from the past two years than what was found.

Lamb testified on specifics of removing LU data from his personal computers to hand over in accordance with the protocol. Scott Oostdyk, an attorney for Liberty, heavily questioned Lamb about his handling of the LU materials and asked if anyone told him he could destroy devices before data was to be turned into the expert. Lamb said in response he followed the protocol.

Lamb’s duties while at LU included helping former college president Jerry Falwell Jr., write books. Oostdyk asked if that was around the time of Title IX issues involving the college.

“That’s a very big question,” Lamb said. “I would allege the Title IX issue has been around 20 years and I only got here in 2018.”

Lamb testified he spoke with Falwell in person rather than email on such issues because of the sensitive nature.

“I don’t know how to talk to my boss about sensitive topics other face to face,” Lamb said. “I wasn’t being protective. I was being a good communicator.”

Lamb also testified he deleted a recorded conversation with Jerry Prevo, Liberty’s current president, on the day he was fired and that Prevo also had a recording of that conversation.

Lamb testified with sexual assault complaints coming against the university he felt a duty to preserve documents.

In May, a settlement notice was filed in a lawsuit that began in July 2021 after a dozen anonymous women claimed LU repeatedly swept sexual-assault cases under the rug.

Lamb said in court he used an old laptop to access his notes and extract the LU data and the memory stick did not have enough capacity to hold all the documents. He said he wanted to comply with the protocol “in the least expensive way possible” and desired to not retain anything of Liberty’s.

Oostdyk said LU needs the information back and argued Lamb disseminated privileged material to the media as a “Title IX whistleblower.” He said Lamb was hired to be Falwell’s biographer and wiped his laptop of LU materials not backed up by the university.

“When he wiped it, he did a very bad job,” Oostdyk said.

Oostdyk said the expert received a small “self-selected cache of documents” and argued Lamb scrubbed his notes of material, including information on Falwell and Title IX. He argued Lamb upset the protocol process and purposely corrupted metadata and deleted text messages with Falwell, among other actions.

“This case is so mucked up, judge,” Oostdyk said in his final argument.

Northon argued Liberty’s lawyers are claiming spoliation, a legal term for rendering evidence invalid, and they didn’t even bother to look on their own servers.

“LU wants text messages for Jerry Falwell Jr. for another case,” Northon said. “That has no relevance here.”

Northon argued Lamb properly complied with the court’s order in December, stopped talking to the press and acted properly while also keeping his costs down in complying with the protocol.

He requested no sanctions be levied against Lamb.

“Mr. Lamb kept what he was supposed to and turned over what he was supposed to in good faith,” said Northon, adding of Liberty’s lawyers: “They want to run up the tab on a guy to force him out of litigation.”

Oostdyk said the Liberty legal team’s theory is Lamb was fired for mismanagement and pivoted to a whistleblower role, describing him “a Johnny-come-lately” to the issue.

He said Liberty’s lawyers know Lamb, an adamant note taker, was working on the life and times of Falwell and believes the memory stick is the “smoking gun” key argument against Lamb.

“He’s testified he tampered with it,” Oostdyk said.

Moon will rule on the matter at a later date. Northon had no further comment after the hearing. David Corry, general counsel for LU, declined further comment.