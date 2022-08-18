Former Pamplin mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement of public funds

The former mayor of Pamplin pleaded guilty Thursday in Appomattox Circuit Court to one count of embezzlement of public funds.

William Reve Horton, 49, was arrested in April following an investigation into the town's finances. He was first elected mayor of Pamplin in 2014 and served three terms.

According to evidence entered by Appomattox Commonwealth's Attorney Leslie Fleet, Virginia State Police began investigating the town's finances after Horton reported the town clerk, Paulie Johnson, was using town money for personal use.

Johnson pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds in July 2021 and was ordered to pay approximately $31,000 in restitution, according to court documents.

After the investigation into Johnson, according to Fleet, a further investigation by a certified public accountant showed Horton had used the town's credit card for personal use.

Fleet said between July 1, 2016 and Dec. 8, 2016, Horton used the card for $858.86, saying there were a "number of times where he paid for personal charges" with town money.

Horton was sentenced by Judge Andy Nelson to pay all $858.86 back in restitution to the town, as well as undergo a period of supervised probation.