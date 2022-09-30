Fort Avenue business robbed

Lynchburg police are seeking a suspect after a Fort Avenue gaming business was robbed early Friday.

Police said in a news release that officers responded at 5:46 a.m. to Win City at 6109 Fort Avenue for a report of a robbery that had actually occurred an hour earlier.

A man entered the business, assaulted the female manager and stole money before running away, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man with medium-length dreads, about 6 feet 1 inch tall, light-skinned and with a thin build, police said. He wore a light-colored hoodie, darker two-toned pants and light-colored tennis shoes.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective R. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.