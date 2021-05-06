Four sentenced in Lynchburg-area check washing scheme

Theft of checks from Lynchburg-area mailboxes in the latter half of 2018 have landed four people with prison sentences between six months and three years.

Justin Ray Rosser and Kristin Campbell Knowles had stolen checks from mailboxes in and around Lynchburg starting in June 2018, according to court documents, and lasted until January 2019.

Amanda Ann Thomas and Gloria Jean Beckham would bring some of the checks to area banks with themselves or others as payees at the direction of Rosser and Knowles, according to a Thursday news release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Virginia. That process is sometimes referred to as "check washing."

Some of the defendants occasionally would present stolen drivers’ licenses in order to cash the forged checks, the release states. The group stole a total of $8,000, and Knowles stole an additional $1,000.

All four defendants pleaded guilty and have been sentenced over the past two months, with Thomas being sentenced on Wednesday, according to the release. Rosser was sentenced to three years in prison, Knowles was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, Beckham was sentenced to just over one year in prison and Thomas was sentenced to six months in prison.

Court records indicate the group also will need to pay restitution as part of their sentence.

