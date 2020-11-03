Fourth person charged with murder in Appomattox County homicide

A fourth person has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man found last month in a burned-out vehicle in Appomattox County.

Keyanta K. Robinson, 20, of Madison Heights is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Carlos L. Rose, 45, the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Rose's remains were found on the morning of Oct. 21 in a 2002 GMC Yukon that had been set on fire and abandoned near the intersection of Forbes and State Park roads in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest. He had been reported missing from the Boonsboro area of Bedford County.

Robinson also is wanted in Amherst County on seven felony firearms and shooting charges unrelated to the Rose case, the sheriff's office said.

Robinson's whereabouts are unknown. Authorities ask anyone with information to call the sheriff's office at (434) 352-8241 or a tip line at (434) 352-3995.

The three others already charged with murder in connection with Rose's death are:

Enrico A. Moss, 29, of Appomattox;

Mik’Tavis Elonta N. Green, 21, of Prospect; and

Artenna K. Horsley-Robey, 29, of Lynchburg.

Moss is held in the Baltimore city jail on the murder charge and others, while Green has not been located, the sheriff’s office has said. Horsley-Robey is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.